FIFA Probes El Salvador Over Fan Racism in Suriname World Cup Qualifier

FIFA launched a disciplinary case against El Salvador’s football federation after fans directed racist insults at Suriname players during a recent Concacaf 2026 World Cup qualifier. The Salvadoran Football Federation, known as Fesfut, confirmed the action on Thursday.

The match unfolded on Monday at Cuscatlán Stadium in San Salvador, where Suriname pulled off a 2-1 upset win over El Salvador in the third round of qualifying. Suriname now tops Group A with four points after two games, ahead of El Salvador on three points, Panama with two, and Guatemala with one.

Goals came from Radinio Balker and Dhoraso Klas for Suriname, while an own goal by Suriname defender Anfernee Dijksteel gave El Salvador its only score. The game stayed competitive until the end, but off-field issues stole the spotlight.

Suriname coach Stanley Menzo and defender Shaquille Pinas called out the crowd right after the final whistle. They described fans shouting “negros” and “monkeys” at the players during celebrations. Chants persisted throughout the match, and boos drowned out Suriname’s national anthem before kickoff.

FIFA cited “reports of improper behavior by some fans” as the reason for the probe. Fesfut talked about the proceedings and stressed its stance against discrimination.

“FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against our federation,” Fesfut said in the announcement. The group added that it “categorically rejects any form of racism, discrimination, or homophobic offense inside or outside stadiums” and backs FIFA’s zero-tolerance approach.

Fesfut promised full cooperation, handing over needed documents and details to investigators. The federation faces potential penalties like fines, points deductions, or orders to play home games without spectators, depending on findings.

This incident highlights ongoing fights against racism in football. Suriname, making a rare push in World Cup qualifying, used the win to climb the group but left the stadium upset over the treatment. Menzo, a former Netherlands international, spoke directly about the slurs, saying they targeted his team’s skin color.

El Salvador entered the match after a 1-0 win over Guatemala last month. Suriname’s victory marks their second straight result, building momentum in a tough group. Panama and Guatemala drew 0-0 in the other fixture.

As the investigation moves forward, Fesfut waits for FIFA’s decision. The next matches in October could shift if sanctions hit, but for now, the focus stays on the pitch and cleaning up fan conduct.