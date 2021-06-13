Costa Rica’s wildlife, jungles and beaches in high-resolution video

It’s amazing what thousands of dollars worth of video equipment can do. Captured using a Red Epic cinema camera, a series of Canon lenses and a Freefly Movi stabilization system, this is Costa Rica like you’ve never seen it before.

The video was posted to YouTube by Jacob and Katie Schwarz, and first appeared in 2014 but is just as remarkable now as it was then

Can you identify most of the creatures in the short film so you will know what you are looking at when you watch it over, and over, and over….?

A reader has pointed out some of the animals in the video appear not to live in Costa Rica.