Today marks the day thousands across the country have waited for: the draw of the Gordo Navideño 2025. Run by the Junta de Protección Social (JPS), this annual lottery brings hope to families during the holiday season. The event takes place tonight at 7:30 p.m., broadcast live on national television and radio.

The Gordo Navideño stands as one of the largest lotteries in Costa Rica. This year, it features a total prize pool that includes a top award of ₡8 billion colones. Organizers divided the lottery into five emissions, each offering a share of the prizes. For the main prize, that means ₡1.6 billion per whole ticket in each emission, or ₡40 million per fraction if someone holds just one piece.

Players buy fractions for ₡2,000 each, or a full ticket—known as an entero—for ₡80,000. Each ticket has 40 fractions, and the lottery issued 100,000 tickets per emission, making a total of 500,000 tickets available. Sales started on September 29, and demand has been strong. Certain numbers sold out quickly, including 06, 07, 09, 11, 13, 14, 15, 19, and 21. Vendors report these as popular choices based on past wins or personal significance.

Beyond the top prize, the structure offers plenty of other chances to win. The second prize totals ₡800 million, or ₡160 million per whole ticket. The third prize comes in at ₡400 million, with ₡80 million per whole ticket. Then come 15 prizes of ₡6 million each, 25 of ₡3 million, 30 of ₡2 million, and 77 of ₡1 million. In all, the lottery distributes 12,246 prizes, giving participants various odds to take home something.

The JPS handles the draw with transparency. Officials use balls numbered from 00 to 99 for the winning number, and separate ones for the series. The process ensures fairness, and proceeds support social programs like aid for the elderly, children, and health services. Last year alone, the lottery funded over 500 such initiatives.

People often pick numbers tied to history. Over the past 65 years, some have repeated as winners. The number 30 has hit the top prize three times, as have 94, 19, and 15. In recent draws, 43 won in 2024 with series 975, 00 took it in 2022 with 773, 66 in 2020 with 305, 19 in 2018 with 198, and 66 again in 2008 with an earlier series. Players study these patterns, though experts note each draw stands independent.

As the hours count down, lines form at vendor stalls in San José, Alajuela, and other provinces. Families share tickets, and groups pool resources for whole ones. One vendor in the Central Market said sales peaked this week, with buyers from all walks of life. A teacher from Heredia mentioned buying fractions for her classroom, hoping to fund school supplies if luck strikes.

The draw will unfold at the JPS headquarters, with officials and witnesses present. Winners have 60 days to claim prizes, and taxes apply to amounts over ₡50,000. For smaller wins, people can collect at authorized points; larger ones require a visit to JPS offices with identification.