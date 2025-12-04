Costa Rica, alongside Brazil and Panama, has secured new international safeguards for two species of two-toed sloths, as nations at the United Nations Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) voted to add them to Appendix II. The decision came during the CITES Conference of the Parties (CoP20) in Uzbekistan, addressing the surge in illegal captures that threaten these animals’ survival.

The unanimous approval includes Hoffmann’s two-toed sloth (Choloepus hoffmanni) and Linnaeus’s two-toed sloth (Choloepus didactylus). This listing requires permits for international trade, aiming to curb exploitation in the pet market, tourism, and zoos. Wildlife experts note that rising demand has led to sharp population drops in regions like Central America, Colombia, Bolivia, and Brazil over the past decade.

Traffickers target sloths for their slow movements and nocturnal habits, making them easy to catch. Once captured, these animals face high mortality rates—between 80% and 90% die during transport or shortly after due to stress and poor conditions. In Costa Rica, authorities have reported cases where sloths and their young are removed from forests for display at unregulated tourist spots, fueling a cycle of abuse.

Grettel Delgadillo, director of programs and policies at Humane World for Animals Costa Rica, attended the CoP20 in Uzbekistan. She pointed out that sloths endure severe distress in captivity, where handlers keep them awake for interactions and photos. “These animals sleep 15 to 20 hours a day in the wild,” Delgadillo said. “Forcing them into constant activity harms their health and shortens their lives.”

The pet trade and tourism industries have expanded this problem globally. In the United States alone, around 130 facilities offer sloth encounters, often involving animals sourced through illicit channels. The new CITES protections mark a first for two-toed sloths, providing tools to monitor and restrict trade while highlighting the broader damage of wildlife exploitation.

Costa Rican officials emphasized the local impact. In areas like the Caribbean coast and central highlands, sloth populations have declined as poachers supply demand for exotic pets and attractions. The joint proposal from Costa Rica, Brazil, and Panama drew support from groups like the International Fund for Animal Welfare and World Animal Protection, who advocated for stronger measures against overexploitation.

The CoP20 agenda covered other wildlife issues, including debates on elephant trade, ivory markets, and rhino horn sales from Namibia. Positive outcomes included protections for certain geckos, rattlesnakes, and tarantulas facing similar threats in the pet trade.

This decision strengthens enforcement for Costa Rica’s conservation teams, who collaborate with international partners to intercept smuggling. While Appendix II does not ban trade outright, it mandates sustainable practices and documentation, helping track and reduce illegal activities.

Local advocates see this as a step forward but call for continued vigilance. Education campaigns in Costa Rica aim to inform tourists about the risks of wildlife interactions, promoting ethical viewing in natural habitats instead. The approval reflects growing global awareness of biodiversity loss in Latin America. With sloths as icons of Costa Rican forests, this measure supports broader efforts to protect ecosystems from human pressures.