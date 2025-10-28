Costa Rica Welcomes Ed Sheeran Back for Loop Tour Show

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will wrap up the Latin American leg of his Loop Tour with a performance in Costa Rica on May 30, 2026. The show takes place at the Estadio Nacional in San Jose, marking his return to the country after a decade.

Sheeran announced the tour dates through his official website and social media. In case you can’t make it to concert in Costa Rica, here is his seven-stop run.



Date City, Country Venue May 9, 2026 Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic Quisqueya Stadium May 13, 2026 San Juan, Puerto Rico Coliseo de Puerto Rico May 16, 2026 Bogota, Colombia Coliseo Live May 20, 2026 Lima, Peru Estadio Nacional May 23, 2026 Quito, Ecuador Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa May 27, 2026 Guatemala City, Guatemala Estadio Cementos Progreso May 30, 2026 San Jose, Costa Rica Estadio Nacional

Fans in Costa Rica can expect Sheeran to deliver his signature solo act, building songs live with a loop pedal and guitar. He performs hits like “Shape of You,” “Perfect,” and “Thinking Out Loud,” along with tracks from his latest albums. The Loop Tour extends his Mathematics Tour, which ran from 2022 to 2025 and drew millions worldwide.

This concert follows Sheeran’s first appearance in Costa Rica in 2015 at the Estadio Nacional, where he played to a sold-out crowd. Organizers Move Concerts handle production, with the event starting at 7 p.m. local time.

Tickets go on general sale November 3, at 10 a.m. CST via eticket.cr and edsheeran.com. Pre-sales start for American Express cardholders on October 29 and 30, followed by BAC Credomatic on October 31 and November 1. Prices range from ₡25,000 for general admission to ₡105,000 for premium sections, plus fees.

Sheeran shared the news in a video message, saying he looked forward to connecting with Latin American audiences again after skipping the region in his previous tour due to scheduling. The announcement has generated buzz among local fans, with social media posts highlighting anticipation for the outdoor stadium setting.

The tour emphasizes intimate, high-energy shows despite large venues. Sheeran often interacts with the crowd, sharing stories between songs. Costa Rican authorities expect the event to boost tourism, as international acts frequently draw visitors from neighboring countries.

Sheeran, 34, has sold over 150 million records globally and won four Grammy Awards. His music blends pop, folk, and hip-hop elements, appealing to diverse listeners. The Loop Tour name nods to his use of looping technology, which lets him layer vocals and instruments in real time.

Organizers advise fans to buy tickets only from official sources to avoid scams. The Estadio Nacional holds about 35,000 people, and similar shows have sold out quickly.