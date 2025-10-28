No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsArts and CultureCosta Rica Welcomes Ed Sheeran Back for Loop Tour Show

Costa Rica Welcomes Ed Sheeran Back for Loop Tour Show

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Ed Sheeran In concert
(Photo by KEVIN WINTER / Getty Images via AFP)

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will wrap up the Latin American leg of his Loop Tour with a performance in Costa Rica on May 30, 2026. The show takes place at the Estadio Nacional in San Jose, marking his return to the country after a decade.

Sheeran announced the tour dates through his official website and social media. In case you can’t make it to concert in Costa Rica, here is his seven-stop run.

DateCity, CountryVenue
May 9, 2026Santo Domingo, Dominican RepublicQuisqueya Stadium
May 13, 2026San Juan, Puerto RicoColiseo de Puerto Rico
May 16, 2026Bogota, ColombiaColiseo Live
May 20, 2026Lima, PeruEstadio Nacional
May 23, 2026Quito, EcuadorEstadio Olimpico Atahualpa
May 27, 2026Guatemala City, GuatemalaEstadio Cementos Progreso
May 30, 2026San Jose, Costa RicaEstadio Nacional

Fans in Costa Rica can expect Sheeran to deliver his signature solo act, building songs live with a loop pedal and guitar. He performs hits like “Shape of You,” “Perfect,” and “Thinking Out Loud,” along with tracks from his latest albums. The Loop Tour extends his Mathematics Tour, which ran from 2022 to 2025 and drew millions worldwide.

This concert follows Sheeran’s first appearance in Costa Rica in 2015 at the Estadio Nacional, where he played to a sold-out crowd. Organizers Move Concerts handle production, with the event starting at 7 p.m. local time.

Tickets go on general sale November 3, at 10 a.m. CST via eticket.cr and edsheeran.com. Pre-sales start for American Express cardholders on October 29 and 30, followed by BAC Credomatic on October 31 and November 1. Prices range from ₡25,000 for general admission to ₡105,000 for premium sections, plus fees.

Sheeran shared the news in a video message, saying he looked forward to connecting with Latin American audiences again after skipping the region in his previous tour due to scheduling. The announcement has generated buzz among local fans, with social media posts highlighting anticipation for the outdoor stadium setting.

The tour emphasizes intimate, high-energy shows despite large venues. Sheeran often interacts with the crowd, sharing stories between songs. Costa Rican authorities expect the event to boost tourism, as international acts frequently draw visitors from neighboring countries.

Sheeran, 34, has sold over 150 million records globally and won four Grammy Awards. His music blends pop, folk, and hip-hop elements, appealing to diverse listeners. The Loop Tour name nods to his use of looping technology, which lets him layer vocals and instruments in real time.

Organizers advise fans to buy tickets only from official sources to avoid scams. The Estadio Nacional holds about 35,000 people, and similar shows have sold out quickly.

Trending Now

Costa Rica Warns on Methanol Risks in Alcohol Amid Regional Outbreaks

Costa Rica's health officials have stepped up alerts on the dangers of methanol poisoning from contaminated alcohol, aligning with similar actions across Latin America...
Read more

Melinda Hildebrand Confirmed as US Ambassador to Costa Rica

The United States Senate has approved Melinda "Mindy" Hildebrand as the new ambassador to our country, marking a fresh chapter in bilateral ties between...
Read more

Costa Rica Residency Backlog Hits 38,000 in October

Immigrants in Costa Rica continue to deal with long waits for their residence cards, known as DIMEX, as the immigration system struggles with backlogs....
Read more

Second Phase of FIFA 2026 World Cup Tickets Launches

Fans across the globe now have another shot at securing seats for the FIFA World Cup 2026, as the organization opens the second phase...
Read more

US sanctions Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro

The United States announced on Friday financial sanctions against Colombian President Gustavo Petro for failing to combat drug trafficking, drawing a strong response from...
Read more

Costa Rica Politics Shaken by Fatal Crash with Eli Feinzaig

A head-on collision on the Bernardo Soto highway in Buenos Aires de Palmares, Alajuela, turned deadly Friday morning, killing Éricka Benavides, advisor to Congressman...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support