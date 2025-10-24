Costa Rica Residency Backlog Hits 38,000 in October

Immigrants in Costa Rica continue to deal with long waits for their residence cards, known as DIMEX, as the immigration system struggles with backlogs. Approval times for residency applications have stretched from six to eight months in the past to 14 to 18 months or more now, leaving many in uncertainty.

The General Directorate of Migration and Foreigners handles these requests, but limited staff and resources have bogged down the process. Applicants often see waits of 12 to 20 months for decisions. This slowdown comes from several issues, including office closures during the COVID-19 period that lasted months, problems with the online system Tramite Ya that led to uneven approvals and frequent outages, and an old appointment setup that cut efficiency.

A refugee surge in 2023 saw over 560,000 people move through the country, creating extra asylum cases that pull focus, mostly from Nicaraguans and Venezuelans. Budget reductions after the pandemic and staff leaving over management problems have added to the strain, with supervisors stepping in for basic tasks.

As of this month, the directorate reports 38,000 applications still pending. To tackle this, officials started a push in September, to speed things up across types by adding extra hours for workers. The aim is to halve the backlog by December. A court ruling has blocked part of this effort, though, casting doubt on full results.

Once approved, people still wait for the actual DIMEX card. Times now run two months or more for short-term visa and temporary residence holders, and three months or longer for permanent ones. The directorate has begun sending cards applied for since May 1, 2025, to post offices for collection. People can track progress on the directorate’s site or by calling their help line.

These holdups affect everyday routines for immigrants. They find it hard to sort out jobs, bank accounts, and trips while status hangs in the balance. Temporary residents need to renew at the directorate before expiry to skip fines, while permanent ones get three months after without added costs. Missing deadlines can bring legal troubles and fees. Still, those with approvals keep the right to remain past usual visa limits, drive with foreign licenses, buy land, and manage finances.

Experts in immigration suggest staying patient and looking into faster options if they apply. With elections coming and possible changes in area policies, some expect better handling ahead. For the moment, the setup buckles under the load, challenging those trying to settle here.