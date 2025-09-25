Costa Rica Court Orders Return of Public Land in Nosara

Community leaders in Nosara are demanding swift and transparent action from the Municipality of Nicoya after the Constitutional Court ordered the recovery of 80 hectares of public land currently controlled by a private organization.

The land—originally designated for communal and environmental use under the 1970s-era “American Project”—has remained under the administration of the Nosara Civic Association for decades, despite being legally intended for the public. “This recovery is about more than just land,” said attorney Marvin Rodríguez, who filed the appeal that led to the ruling. “It’s about restoring public spaces for residents, tourists, and institutions that desperately need a stronger government presence in Nosara.”

On August 8, the Constitutional Court (Sala IV) ruled in favor of Rodríguez’s appeal, which accused the Municipality of Nicoya of failing to reclaim public property confirmed as green space in a 2015 government report. The court has given the municipality 18 months—until February 2027—to complete the land recovery process. The court’s decision follows years of community frustration over the municipality’s silence, despite clear evidence that the land was never meant to be privatized.

In response to the ruling, leaders from development associations in Delicias de Garza, Bocas de Nosara, Esperanza Sur, Garza, and Pelada have formally requested to participate in a working group to monitor compliance and ensure transparency. They also called on the Attorney General’s Office to lead the legal process, emphasizing the land’s significant environmental, social, and economic value.

The grassroots coalition Alianza por Nosara—formed by local residents and civic groups—has launched a series of events and fundraising efforts to support legal advocacy and raise public awareness. Organizers say this is not just a local issue but a national precedent for defending public assets and sustainable development.

Attorney Rodríguez has also asked the municipality to submit monthly, certified reports on its progress. The accountability timeline began August 30 and will run until the recovery deadline in February 2027. “For the municipality, this is an opportunity to fight not just for the people of Nosara, but for Costa Rica’s commitment to public land, tourism infrastructure, and environmental justice,” Rodríguez said.

As tensions rise and deadlines loom, Nosara’s fight for its rightful land underscores a larger struggle: holding institutions accountable to the people they serve—and protecting public goods from private interests.