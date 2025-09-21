Salvadoran Workers Arrive in Costa Rica to Address Transport Shortages

Costa Rica has started bringing in workers from El Salvador to help with shortages in transportation. Fifteen Salvadoran drivers arrived this week under a labor agreement signed by the two countries in 2023. They hold heavy vehicle licenses and will take on roles that local companies have struggled to fill, mainly driving buses and trucks.

The group left El Salvador earlier this week, heading to jobs with one-year contracts that can renew automatically. Their employers in Costa Rica cover housing and meals, and the workers get full access to the public health system through the Costa Rican Social Security Fund.

One of the drivers, Carlos Saravia, shared his reasons for going during a send-off event. He said he aims to fix up his home back in El Salvador and had waited years for a chance like this after applying through his country’s labor ministry platform.

Salvadoran Labor Minister Rolando Castro called the move a fresh start for the workers, pointing out it offers growth and ties between the nations. He noted the International Organization for Migration helped with the setup, and this serves as a test run. If it goes smoothly, more groups could follow to Costa Rica and other places before the year ends.

On the Costa Rican side, Labor Minister Andrés Romero explained the need for outside help. He said positions in transport have sat empty despite local efforts to hire. Working with the local transport chamber, the government arranged for these arrivals to plug the gaps without pushing out Costa Rican workers.

Romero stressed that the deal protects everyone’s rights, including social security and fair pay, and keeps things secure. He added that it also lets Costa Ricans seek jobs in El Salvador, building stronger links.

Costa Rica’s ambassador to El Salvador, Lina Eugenia Ajoy, posted about the event on social media. She described Costa Rica as open to safe, organized migration and said this step marks the agreement’s rollout. It coincides with 180 years of diplomatic relations between the countries, and more than 13,000 Salvadorans already live in Costa Rica.

This program fits into Costa Rica’s broader push for managed labor migration. Our country has similar pacts with Guatemala and Panama, aiming to balance workforce needs while giving locals chances abroad. Legal experts here emphasize that all hires must follow rules on wages, safety, and benefits to keep things fair.

Officials from both sides see this as a win for cooperation. Castro highlighted how the workers’ success could open doors for others, acting as a strong example. As the year goes on, expect updates on whether more Salvadorans join or if the program expands to other fields.