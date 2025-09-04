Costa Rica Outrage as Nicaragua Coach Questions Star Goalkeeper

Nicaragua’s Chilean coach Marco Antonio Figueroa fired off sharp comments ahead of Thursday’s World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica, brushing off star goalkeeper Keylor Navas and raising doubts about the Mexican referee. The match kicks off at 7 p.m. local time in Managua’s National Stadium, where the synthetic turf has already become a flashpoint.

Figueroa hit back at Costa Rica’s coach Miguel “El Piojo” Herrera, who questioned the field’s condition. “In Costa Rica, they have complained a lot about the artificial turf,” Figueroa said. “The field is FIFA-certified.” He dismissed the gripes as excuses, adding that Herrera likely never played on tougher pitches in places like the Bahamas or Dominican Republic.

The coach then turned his fire on referee Marco Antonio Ortiz from Mexico. “I’m not worried about Keylor Navas or the Costa Rican team,” Figueroa stated. “I’m very concerned about the appointment of a Mexican referee.

In Costa Rica, as you know, they have Mexican partners and owners. The coach is Mexican.” He pointed to Mexican influences in Costa Rican soccer, including Herrera and club ties, suggesting it could tilt the game. “The general manager of selections is Mexican, the coach is Mexican; that worries me more than Keylor Navas,” he added.

Figueroa downplayed Navas, the 38-year-old Paris Saint-Germain keeper with three Champions League wins under his belt. “Keylor Navas is well known to you, but he has two hands and two feet,” Figueroa remarked. “He is a 40-year-old goalkeeper; he may have his Champions League titles, but he is not the same player he was 20 years ago.”

He insisted his team hasn’t even discussed targeting Navas or scoring against him. “We’re going to play the game. Since I arrived here, I’ve always tried to please and make sure the team plays well. I’m not worried about Keylor Navas or the Costa Rican national team,” Figueroa said.

Despite calling Costa Rica the favorites, Figueroa stressed that status means nothing without proving it on the pitch. “They are the favorites, yes, but favoritism must be earned,” he noted. Nicaragua deals with absences, including key players like forward Jaime Moreno and defender Marvin Fletes, sidelined by injuries. “We have some players out, but I have confidence in the players who will be playing tomorrow. They want to earn their place, and I know they will give it their all,” the coach added.

Figueroa called for smart play to unsettle Costa Rica. “Tomorrow we have to push ourselves to the limit. We’re not going to give them any space. It’s the only way we can dream of Nicaragua’s first World Cup,” he said. The Blue and White aim for their maiden appearance at the global tournament, facing a tough third round in CONCACAF qualifiers.

The buildup saw extra drama when Figueroa’s press conference got cut short on Wednesday, leading to confusion. Reports indicate he chose not to speak to media before the match, but his earlier remarks still spread widely. Costa Rican outlets and fans reacted, with some calling it mind games or unnecessary jabs. “Mucho humo de parte del técnico nicaragüense,” one commentator posted, suggesting Figueroa creates distractions without basis.

This clash marks the start of the final qualifying phase for both teams. Nicaragua, under Figueroa since 2022, earned their spot by topping Group D in the second round with three wins and a draw. Costa Rica, led by Herrera, seeks to build on recent form but faces pressure after mixed results.

Nicaragua’s recent history includes a Gold Cup exclusion in 2023 for fielding ineligible players, a setback Figueroa has worked to overcome. The team boasts talent like midfielder Harold Medina and striker Ariagner Smith, but injuries force changes.

Costa Rica brings experience with Navas, forward Joel Campbell, and midfielder Celso Borges. They topped their second-round group undefeated. Herrera, known for his fiery style, responded to field concerns by saying his team adapts, but the synthetic surface—prone to heat and bounces—remains a talking point.