Miguel ‘El Piojo’ Herrera Named Costa Rica National Team Coach for 2026 World Cup

The Costa Rican Soccer Federation officially presented him this Friday at noon at the Mélico Salazar Theater in San José. The new coach that he wants Costa Rica to be a protagonist in the World Cup. Herrera made it clear that he is committed to Costa Rica and that during his tenure, he will not entertain other job offers.

“I am happy and excited; I want Costa Rica to be a top competitor in the World Cup. There are many interesting things to come in this year of work. The national team is doing very well and has been doing very well. We have to keep it this way. We are joining a team that is a protagonist in our area,” he said.

“El Piojo” emphasized that he has already been watching matches and knows the team well. He promised to observe all the players and the matches of the new national tournament that begins this weekend. Herrera stressed that he will be an engaged coach, with his work base in Costa Rica.

“When I come to a place, I am 100% committed. I am not thinking about what’s next for my future; I am focused on my present. I am fully dedicated to Costa Rica, my commitment is unwavering. I will stay in Costa Rica until July 31, 2026, and hopefully much longer,” the new coach added.

The Mexican coach was thrilled to work with a national team full of young talent and said he will seek to build a foundation to achieve all the goals he envisions. “Stars are always important, but it is easier to work with young players; they have an extraordinary desire to win. The first task we have is the Gold Cup playoff; the most important thing is the World Cup qualifiers, and we have to keep the team in first place to move to the next step. We must make the team as solid as possible to compete in the World Cup,” he mentioned.

Herrera coached the Mexican national team in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where it reached the round of 16. In 2015, he won the Gold Cup. At the club level, he has coached renowned teams such as América, Monterrey, and Tigres.