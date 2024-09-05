Costa Rica’s Power Play: ICE Secures Energy for Dry Season Challenges

No menu items!

The Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE) is taking proactive steps to ensure a stable power supply for the upcoming dry season. ICE announced it’s in talks with companies from the Regional Electricity Market (MER) to secure additional energy sources. This measure aims to help Costa Rica manage periods when renewable sources, particularly hydropower, are limited due to dry conditions. The goal is to maintain sustainability for the National Electric System (SEN).

Marco Acuña, president of ICE Group, explained, “We’re planning ahead to take advantage of opportunities in the regional market while our water reservoirs recover for the summer of 2025. This strategy will help us ensure clean energy for national demand and diversify our sources to better withstand climate change.”

ICE plans to finalize these agreements during 2024, according to electricity manager Verny Rojas. This timing should guarantee that Costa Rica has the necessary energy when needed. Despite recent dry conditions in Central America, ICE reports that hydroelectric reservoirs are recovering. The Arenal reservoir, a key source, currently exceeds 536 meters above sea level.

The institute is also working on other fronts to boost energy production. They expect to secure 86 megawatts from solar and 80 megawatts from wind sources. Additionally, maintenance work at the Reventazón plant aims to increase production next summer.Earlier this year, ICE had warned of potential power outages due to extreme drought. However, after public backlash, they managed to avoid scheduled blackouts, citing improved reservoir levels.

ICE also noted ongoing challenges at the Reventazón power plant, which accounts for about 8% of the country’s electricity generation. Studies are planned to address abnormal operations and persistent cracks that previous efforts haven’t fully resolved. For expats and travelers, this news indicates that Costa Rica is working to maintain its reputation for reliable, clean energy, even in the face of climate challenges. Visitors can expect a stable power supply during their stay, supporting the country’s eco-friendly image.

