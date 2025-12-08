Canadian carrier Porter Airlines touched down in Costa Rica for the first time, marking the launch of its new route between Toronto Pearson International Airport and Liberia’s Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport. The inaugural flight signals the airline’s entry into Central America and aims to boost travel options for visitors heading to Guanacaste’s beaches and other tourism related sites.

The service runs roundtrip flights on Porter’s Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, which seats 132 passengers in an all-economy setup without middle seats. Flights operate up to six times a week, providing a direct link that cuts down on layovers for Canadian travelers. This route joins Porter’s growing list of winter destinations, including spots in Mexico and the Bahamas.

For Costa Rica, the new connection strengthens ties with the Canadian market, where demand for Guanacaste remains steady. More than 140,000 passengers fly between Toronto and Liberia each year, and Porter’s addition gives them another choice amid rising interest in the region’s rainforests, coastal areas, and national parks. Local officials see it as a step toward increased tourism, especially during the dry season when Canadians seek warmer weather.

César Jaramillo, CEO of Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport, noted the importance of the route. “Expanding connections with key markets such as Canada reflects our commitment to positive mobility, sustainability, and tourism growth in the country,” he said. “This operation marks a milestone in Costa Rican aviation, as Porter selected Guanacaste Airport as its first destination in Central America.”

From the Canadian side, Andrew Pierce, Porter’s vice president of network planning and reporting, highlighted the appeal for travelers. “The start of service to Costa Rica means Canadians can now fly Porter when traveling to the Guanacaste province and enjoy the landscapes that Liberia and the surrounding area have to offer,” Pierce said. “The country is a second home for many Canadians, and now they have the option to begin their trip with the care and genuine hospitality that only Porter provides.”

Kurush Minocher, chief commercial officer at Toronto Pearson International Airport, added that the launch responds to strong passenger numbers. “Porter’s launch of service to Liberia represents an exciting milestone in the airline’s international growth and responds directly to the strong demand from Toronto Pearson,” Minocher said.

Porter plans to expand further with service from Ottawa to Liberia starting December 17, building on the Toronto route. The airline offers perks like free WiFi, complimentary snacks, and beer or wine served in glassware, along with flexible fare options. Loyalty members can use points for bookings, starting at 10,000 one way.

This development comes as Guanacaste Airport welcomes other new routes, including one from JetBlue in Fort Lauderdale, to handle growing international traffic. For Costa Ricans, the flights open easier access to Toronto, a hub for business and family visits.

Travelers can book through Porter’s website, with schedules tailored for seasonal demand. As Costa Rica continues to attract eco-tourists and adventure seekers, routes like this support the local economy by drawing more visitors to hotels, tours, and protected areas in Guanacaste.