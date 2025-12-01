Costa Rica has stepped into the global spotlight with a joint bid to co-host the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup alongside the United States, Mexico, and Jamaica. The four nations submitted their formal proposal to FIFA last week, marking a significant move for women’s football in the region.

The bid, announced in October, positions the countries to welcome an expanded tournament featuring 48 teams for the first time. Officials from the Costa Rican Football Federation highlighted the plan as a way to advance the sport across Concacaf, with matches spread among the hosts. San José stands as Costa Rica’s proposed host city, centered on the National Stadium, which could see games from group stages to key knockout rounds.

This effort builds on Costa Rica’s track record in women’s football. The country hosted the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, drawing international attention and boosting local infrastructure. If successful, the 2031 event would make Costa Rica the first nation to stage all three levels of FIFA women’s tournaments, including the senior competition. That milestone underscores the federation’s push to grow the game at home, where women’s leagues have gained traction in recent years.

The proposal outlines 20 potential venues across the four countries, with 14 in the United States, five in Mexico, and one each in Costa Rica and Jamaica. Planners expect the tournament to attract over 4.5 million fans and generate around $4 billion in revenue, setting a new record for women’s sports events. For Costa Rica, this means economic gains through tourism, job creation, and upgrades to facilities like the National Stadium, which seats about 35,000.

Federation leaders from the involved countries met in October to launch the bid publicly. They emphasized collaboration, noting how the partnership aligns with FIFA’s goals to expand women’s football in underrepresented areas. Jamaica and Costa Rica, in particular, bring fresh perspectives as smaller hosts, aiming to inspire young players and fans in the Caribbean and Central America.

FIFA received the bid book on November 28, the deadline for submissions. With no competing proposals for 2031, the decision appears straightforward. The governing body plans to confirm the hosts at its congress in April 2026. If approved, preparations would ramp up quickly, leveraging lessons from the 2026 men’s World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

In Costa Rica, the bid has sparked discussions among fans and officials. Local clubs and youth programs here see it as an opportunity to elevate women’s teams, which have competed in past World Cups but seek more resources. The national women’s squad, known as Las Ticas, qualified for the 2015 and 2023 tournaments, showing steady progress.

The joint hosting model addresses logistical challenges, such as travel between countries. Planners propose efficient transport links, with most venues accessible by short flights. This setup aims to minimize environmental impact while maximizing fan experiences.

For Costa Rica, securing a role in the 2031 World Cup would affirm its place in international football. The federation has invested in grassroots initiatives, and this bid extends that commitment. As the process unfolds, eyes remain on FIFA’s verdict, which could bring the world’s top women’s teams to Central American soil.