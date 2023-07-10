Costa Rica Women’s National Soccer Team is ready for the upcoming FIFA World Cup

The Costa Rica Women’s National Soccer Team has landed in New Zealand and is ready to play on the big stage. This year’s World Cup will be held in Australia and New Zealand and will begin on Thursday, July 20.

Las Ticas will debut against Spain, led by superstar and two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas. They will also face Japan and Zambia as part of the Group C matches.

Here is the squad that will represent Costa Rica at the most important soccer tournament in the world:

Goalkeepers: Daniela Solera, Priscilla Tapia, and Génesis Pérez.

Defenders: Mariana Benavides, Fabiola Villalobos, Valeria del Campo, María Paula Coto, Carol Sánchez, María Paula Elizondo, and Gabriela Guillén.

Midfielders: Katherine Alvarado, Gloriana Villalobos, Emilie Valenciano, Mariela Campos, Cristin Granados, Raquel Rodríguez, Alexandra Pinell, Sheika Scott, Priscilla Chinchilla, and Melissa Herrera.

Strikers: Sofía Valera, Catalina Estrada, and María Paula Salas.

“These are the 23 warriors, women, and players that will represent us at the FIFA World Cup. GO TICAAAAS!” tweeted the Costa Rican Soccer Federation.

Controversy

Fans have not been happy at all with the overall management of the Women’s National Soccer Team.

First, Ticos were extremely upset because the Costa Rican Soccer Federation, led by Rodolfo Villalobos, failed to organize a proper farewell game for the team. The Federation only hosted an event at Oxigeno Mall, where the players were able to talk to the fans and sign some autographs.

On the other hand, when the men’s National Team qualified for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, the Federation organized a match and a celebration event at the National Stadium.

Nonetheless, the controversies don’t stop there. Amelia Valverde was highly questioned by the media and fans for not calling key players.

Costa Rica’s all-time greatest soccer player, Shirley Cruz, was left out of the squad. At the time, Shirley Cruz pointed out that she didn’t get a “decent chance to fight for a place in the final group that will go to the World Cup.”

In addition, five-time national champion Noelia Bermúdez, Daniela Cruz, Lixy Rodríguez, and Carolina Venegas weren’t selected either. They’re all starters and have had outstanding performances with their clubs. Cruz, Rodríguez, and Venegas play in the Mexican League.

Recently, Noelia Bermúdez released a statement regarding the National Team. She said she was heartbroken and devastated over the situation and that she was denied “the possibility of competing on equal terms.”

“Charlyn Corral (Mexico), Natalia Gaitán, and Isabella Chaverri (Colombia) are friends and soccer players whom I have admired for their courage not to remain silent in the face of injustice and inequality. Today, it’s my turn,” the goalkeeper added.

She also highlighted that the National Team’s doors were closed for her because she had her own opinion and “for having points of view opposed to those demanded by the hierarchies.”

Coach Amelia Valverde briefly stated that she chose the players based on sporting decisions.

The fans are outraged and demand real explanations from the coach and those running the Federation.