Costa Rica to Ensure Continuous Electricity Despite Dry Conditions

The Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE) has guaranteed a continuous supply of electricity during 2023, despite the dry conditions the country will face due to the development of the El Niño phenomenon.

In a press release, ICE informed that, according to its projections, 95% of the national demand would be met with the five renewable resources available in the nation: hydroelectricity, geothermal, wind, biomass, and solar energy.

During the first few months of the year, ICE reported a drop of approximately 50% to 70% of the flows in the basins that feed its hydroelectric plants. May was even the driest and hottest month compared to the same period in the last five decades.

Given the major decrease in water supply for consumption, agriculture, and livestock, these conditions have affected all sectors of the country. Also, hydroelectric production in plants, private generators, municipal companies, and rural electrification cooperatives have been severely affected.

As part of the contingency actions, ICE rescheduled the maintenance of its hydroelectric plants established for 2023. Although the work is essential for the operation of these plants, it will be postponed guaranteeing the national supply without jeopardizing equipment or infrastructure.

The remaining plants of the National Electric System, which use geothermal, wind, biomass, and solar energy, will be working at maximum capacity to provide renewable power to the whole country.

“ICE continues to constantly monitor the capacity of its reservoirs (Arenal, Cachí, Pirrís, Angostura, and Reventazón) to ensure optimal operation so that their filling cycle is minimally affected. As of the first week of June, all of them report the expected levels,” the institution explained.

Marco Acuña, ICE president, said they study different situations and plan accordingly.

“We are analyzing all possible scenarios that may arise during this period and in the second semester to implement the pertinent measures and comply with our duty to provide electricity to the inhabitants of Costa Rica,” he noted.

The Costa Rican government has also taken steps to mitigate the effects of the dry conditions. In March, the government declared a state of emergency in several areas of the country due to the drought. The declaration has allowed the government to mobilize resources to help affected communities.

The dry conditions are expected to continue throughout the year. However, ICE is confident that it can meet the country’s electricity needs through a combination of renewable resources and contingency measures.