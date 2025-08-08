Sandra Cauffman, a trailblazing Costa Rican engineer, retired from NASA on August 8, 2025, leaving a legacy that spans decades of space exploration and inspires women in STEM worldwide.

Cauffman announced her retirement via social media, opting for NASA’s Deferred Resignation Program, with her official departure set for December 31. Friday marked her final day at the office after 37 years, starting as a contractor in 1988 before becoming a full-time NASA engineer.

She contributed to major missions like the MAVEN Mars probe and the Hubble Space Telescope, working in Earth Sciences and Astrophysics, and leading rocket launches and satellite deployments.

Reflecting on her career, Cauffman said, “I couldn’t imagine the path ahead when I joined NASA as a young Costa Rican engineer—the missions, challenges, and friendships forged.” She rose to deputy director of the Astrophysics Division at Goddard Space Flight Center, earning praise from NASA Administrator Bill Nelson for her leadership.

Cauffman’s passion for space sparked at age seven in Costa Rica, watching the 1969 moon landing. Her single mother, working multiple jobs, encouraged her to chase that dream. “You don’t need moon boots to make giant leaps,” Cauffman shared, crediting her mother’s support for her success.

A champion for diversity, Cauffman inspired girls globally to pursue science. “Our shared mission to explore and push boundaries together has always driven me,” she said. Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves called her “a national pride,” noting her mentorship of young scientists.

Cauffman leaves with pride in NASA’s future. “The next generation will keep reaching for the stars with perseverance and innovation,” she said. Her memories of rocket launches, satellite deployments, and lifelong colleagues will endure. Post-retirement, she plans to continue mentoring aspiring scientists in Costa Rica.

As Cauffman steps away, her story inspires hope for future innovators, especially here in her Costa Rican Homeland.