No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeNewsCosta Rican Sandra Cauffman Ends 37-Year NASA Career

Costa Rican Sandra Cauffman Ends 37-Year NASA Career

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Costa Rican Sandra Cauffman

Sandra Cauffman, a trailblazing Costa Rican engineer, retired from NASA on August 8, 2025, leaving a legacy that spans decades of space exploration and inspires women in STEM worldwide.

Cauffman announced her retirement via social media, opting for NASA’s Deferred Resignation Program, with her official departure set for December 31. Friday marked her final day at the office after 37 years, starting as a contractor in 1988 before becoming a full-time NASA engineer.

She contributed to major missions like the MAVEN Mars probe and the Hubble Space Telescope, working in Earth Sciences and Astrophysics, and leading rocket launches and satellite deployments.

Reflecting on her career, Cauffman said, “I couldn’t imagine the path ahead when I joined NASA as a young Costa Rican engineer—the missions, challenges, and friendships forged.” She rose to deputy director of the Astrophysics Division at Goddard Space Flight Center, earning praise from NASA Administrator Bill Nelson for her leadership.

Cauffman’s passion for space sparked at age seven in Costa Rica, watching the 1969 moon landing. Her single mother, working multiple jobs, encouraged her to chase that dream. “You don’t need moon boots to make giant leaps,” Cauffman shared, crediting her mother’s support for her success.

A champion for diversity, Cauffman inspired girls globally to pursue science. “Our shared mission to explore and push boundaries together has always driven me,” she said. Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves called her “a national pride,” noting her mentorship of young scientists.

Cauffman leaves with pride in NASA’s future. “The next generation will keep reaching for the stars with perseverance and innovation,” she said. Her memories of rocket launches, satellite deployments, and lifelong colleagues will endure. Post-retirement, she plans to continue mentoring aspiring scientists in Costa Rica.

As Cauffman steps away, her story inspires hope for future innovators, especially here in her Costa Rican Homeland.

Trending Now

Legal Battle Erupts Over Hutchison’s Panama Canal Port Concession

Panama’s president, José Raúl Mulino, said that he wants to negotiate a new concession contract with the Hong Kong–based Hutchison Holdings subsidiary to continue...
Read more

Former Guatemalan Mayor Extradited to US on Cocaine Conspiracy Charges

Guatemalan officials handed over former mayor Romeo Ramos Cruz to US authorities this week, marking another blow to drug networks operating in Central America....
Read more

Poás Volcano Glows with Intense Heat as Night Hikes Begin

Mouth A of Costa Rica’s Poás Volcano continues to release gases so hot that incandescence is visible even during the day—a rare phenomenon not...
Read more

Costa Rica Urged to Fix Broken Forestry Permit System

A new report by the Comptroller General's Office (CGR) revealed that poor management of the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) by the Ministry...
Read more

IKEA Plans To Open First Store in Costa Rica

IKEA plans to open its first store in Costa Rica after signing a franchise agreement with Sarton Group. The deal announced today gives Sarton...
Read more

US Doubles Bounty to $50 Million on Venezuela’s Maduro

The Trump administration stepped up pressure on Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro today by offering a $50 million reward for tips that lead to his capture....
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support