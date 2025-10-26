Costa Rica Presidential Candidate Eli Feinzaig Recovering

Presidential candidate and Congressman Eli Feinzaig of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) underwent surgery Saturday night to repair a fractured sternum sustained in a fatal traffic accident the previous day.

The procedure followed medical recommendations for improved long-term healing, according to a party statement. Feinzaig remains stable and under observation at Metropolitan Hospital, where his recovery progresses as expected.

The accident occurred Friday morning on Route 1 near Palmares, when the vehicle carrying Feinzaig, his assistant Éricka Benavides, and driver Fabián Cascante lost control, crossed into oncoming traffic, and collided head-on with a truck. Benavides died at the scene, while Feinzaig and Cascante suffered serious injuries.

Rescue teams airlifted Feinzaig from San Ramón Stadium to Hospital México initially, before transferring him to the private Metropolitan Hospital. Witnesses described the scene as chaotic, with Feinzaig asking rescuers to free him from the wreckage.

Cascante, who drove the vehicle, stays in intensive care at Hospital México. His condition shows gradual improvement, though it remains serious. The PLP expressed thanks to blood donors and continues to track his progress closely.

From his hospital bed, Feinzaig shared a personal tribute to Benavides during her wake in San José. He called her his “right hand” and closest confidante over their 27-year friendship.

“You brought light to every day, always ready to dance, the heart of any gathering, with a smile that filled the room,” Feinzaig wrote. He reflected on their shared challenges and the deep loss ahead.

“We face an empty space that’s hard to bear, but we’ll press on in your name, honoring your memory through our efforts,” he added. “You were my guardian angel, giving everything to protect me until the end. No words can capture our thanks—mine, Rosi’s, and the girls’.

I know you’re in heaven now, watching over us, urging blessings our way, and rooting for our win on February 1. You lived for the PLP’s success, and I promise to deliver that for you.” The PLP reiterated appreciation for public support and asked for privacy as Feinzaig and Cascante recover, along with respect for their families.

Authorities continue investigating the crash, with no clear cause identified yet. The incident has drawn widespread attention in Costa Rica’s political scene, as Feinzaig campaigns for the 2026 presidential election.