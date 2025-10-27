El Salvador’s Safety Outpaces Costa Rica’s Crime in Tourism Race

El Salvador has turned heads this year with a sharp uptick in tourism, pulling in visitors eager for its mix of natural draws and newfound calm. By mid-2025, the country logged over 3 million arrivals, with forecasts pointing to 4 million by December. This growth stems from heavy investments in roads, hotels, and events, but safety stands out as the main pull.

Visitors from the United States lead the way, making up a large share of the arrivals. Many cite El Salvador’s improved security as a key factor. Once plagued by high crime rates, El Salvador now ranks as one of the safest nations in the region, thanks to aggressive anti-gang measures. This shift has opened doors for travelers to go to the beaches, volcanoes, and cultural sites without the concerns that deterred them in the past.

The U.S. State Department backs this view, rating El Salvador at Level 1 for travel – the lowest risk category. That puts it ahead of every other Central American country, where higher alerts persist. Homicide rates dropped to 1.9 per 100,000 people last year, marking the lowest in Latin America. President Nayib Bukele’s crackdown on gangs, which locked up tens of thousands, flipped the script from a place once dubbed the world’s murder capital to a spot where people report feeling safe at night.

This safety boost has fueled tourism revenue, hitting $2.2 billion in the first seven months of 2025. Surf City along the Pacific coast draws crowds with its waves and competitions, while inland spots like Joya de Cerén offer glimpses into ancient Mayan life. U.S. travelers, who account for nearly 40% of visitors, now fly in directly from major cities, filling hotels to capacity during peak times.

In contrast, Costa Rica faces a different story. Long seen as Central America’s steady tourism leader, our country has hit rough patches in 2025. Arrivals dipped 2.3% from January to August compared to last year, with about 50,000 fewer visitors by the third quarter. Experts point to rising costs and a stronger currency, but crime tops the list of worries.

Costa Rica’s homicide tally climbed to a record 907 in 2023, and 2025 projections hover between 850 and 900 deaths. The U.S. rates it at Level 2, urging extra caution due to petty theft, armed robberies, and violence tied to drug trafficking. Areas like San José, Limón, and Puntarenas report higher incidents, with over 6,300 tourist-related crimes last year, mostly thefts and assaults.

This has shaken the industry, which makes up 8% of Costa Rica’s GDP and supports over 200,000 jobs. Business groups estimate a 15% to 20% drop in arrivals by year’s end. Canadian and U.S. visitors, who form the bulk of the market, cite safety in surveys as a reason for staying away. Airlines have cut seats by 10% this year, adding to the strain.

Tourism leaders in Costa Rica call for stronger police presence in hotspots and better infrastructure to rebuild trust. While our country still draws millions for its rainforests, beaches, and wildlife, negative headlines about gang activity and drug routes have hurt its image. Outbreaks of diseases like dengue also play a role, but crime remains the core issue.

The contrast between the two nations shows how security shapes travel choices in Central America. El Salvador’s rapid gains come as Costa Rica contends with violence linked to its spot on cocaine transit paths. Both share similar appeals – coastal vibes, volcanic hikes, and rich history – yet perceptions differ sharply.

For travelers, this means weighing options. El Salvador offers fresh excitement at lower costs, with rooms and meals 30% to 40% cheaper than in Costa Rica. But Costa Rica holds strong in eco-tourism, with established parks and biodiversity that pull in nature fans despite the hurdles.

Our government pledges action on crime, but results will take time.