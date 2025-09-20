CNN: Costa Rica Shifts From “Switzerland” to Drug Transit Route

No menu items!

Costa Rica Drug Seizure
(AFP)

CNN en Español published an article noting that Costa Rica has gone from being “the Switzerland of Central America” to becoming a key route for drug trafficking.“

Renowned for its peaceful and stable environment… today it faces a different reality, as reflected in the report published on Monday by the United States government,” the article said, referring to the fact that the country was named one of the main transit routes or centers of illicit drug production for fiscal year 2026.

Costa Rican Security Minister Mario Zamora told CNN that the most important thing is that the country maintains its certification from the United States as a reliable partner in the fight against drugs in the region.

The official added that Costa Rica, like the rest of the Central American nations, shares the geographical reality of being a “transit route between producer and consumer countries.” He insisted this is not something new, since the country has been part of the transit route for more than 35 years.

Zamora told CNN that “there is no news,” emphasizing again that, like its neighbors, Costa Rica’s role as a transit country is practically impossible to avoid. “But what is new is the recognition as a trusted partner that Secretary of Security Kristi Noem gave us during her visit to Costa Rica,” he stressed.

CNN reported that during a tour of the area surrounding San José, the capital, several citizens said they were not surprised that the United States included Costa Rica on its list of major drug transit countries.

“It’s too obvious; the authorities can’t be everywhere. Years ago, it was quiet, but not now. Governments have to come together to counteract this,” said one of the citizens interviewed.

What is most concerning, the media outlet highlighted, is that reports indicate shootouts between criminal groups are resulting in collateral victims. According to the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ), as of September 16, there have been 25 victims: 17 men and 8 women.

From January to September 16, the OIJ recorded 614 homicides, of which 404 were related to score-settling and threats. Authorities attribute these crimes to clashes between criminal gangs fighting over drug sales territories.

CNN noted that Costa Rica’s image as the “Switzerland of Central America” was forged in the second half of the 20th century, built on the consolidation of a welfare state, the expansion of social rights, the strength of democratic institutions, and remarkable leadership in environmental conservation. However, that image is now being tarnished by the escalation of violence linked to drug trafficking.

