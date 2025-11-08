Amazon rolled out its new Amazon Bazaar app here in Costa Rica giving shoppers access to thousands of low-cost products in fashion, home goods, and lifestyle categories. The standalone app, now live on Android and iOS devices, targets budget-conscious consumers with most items priced under ₡5,000, or about $9.

Some products start as low as ₡1,000, roughly $1.80. Amazon designed Bazaar as part of its global Haul initiative, which has gained traction in markets like the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

This expansion brings the app to additional countries such as: Hong Kong, the Philippines, Taiwan, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Peru, Ecuador, Argentina, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and Nigeria. Amazon selected the Bazaar name to align with local languages and customs in these regions.

Shoppers in Costa Rica can log in with existing Amazon accounts or create new ones to browse the selection. The app maintains Amazon’s standards for pricing, variety, and ease of use. Orders totaling at least ₡10,000, around $18, qualify for free shipping, while smaller purchases add a standard delivery fee. Most deliveries arrive within two weeks.

To draw in users, Amazon offers new customers a 50 percent discount on their first order. Additional deals apply as carts fill up. The app mixes shopping with interactive features for a more engaging experience.

A round-the-clock multilingual customer service team stands ready to help with any issues. Amazon aims to compete directly with platforms like Shein and Temu by focusing on affordable goods shipped from China and other sources.

This move strengthens Amazon’s presence in Latin America, where it already operates in several countries. Here in Costa Rica, the app opens up options for everyday items at prices that fit tight budgets, especially amid rising living costs. The app’s low entry point could also appeal to younger buyers and families seeking deals on clothing, decor, and accessories.

Amazon’s strategy shows a broader push into emerging markets, where demand for cheap, convenient e-commerce grows. By separating Bazaar from its main platform, the company tailors the experience to value-driven shoppers without overlapping with premium offerings.

Costa Rican users can download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and start exploring right away. With its focus on affordability and quick support, Bazaar positions itself as a go-to for routine purchases.