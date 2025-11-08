KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has committed to year-round flights between Amsterdam and San José for 2026, adding five weekly services that promise to draw more European visitors to the country’s beaches and rainforests.

The airline plans to operate the route using Boeing 787 aircraft, with arrivals in San Jose set for 5:10 p.m. and departures back to Amsterdam at 8:35 p.m. This schedule runs on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, providing steady access throughout the year.

Officials revealed the expansion during the World Travel Market (WTM) in London, where KLM-Air France group representatives Emile Arnst and Valérie Alexanian met with Costa Rica’s Tourism Minister William Rodríguez and Hermes Navarro, head of connectivity and investment attraction at the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT).

The move adds about 22,000 seats annually, extending operations from April through October to cover the full calendar. Rodríguez highlighted the benefits after the meeting, noting that the added flights will fortify links between Costa Rica and Europe.

This development builds on existing services that started in October, offering travelers more options to connect to other European cities through KLM’s Amsterdam hub. The Netherlands ranks as the fifth-largest source of European tourists to Costa Rica, with 24,269 Dutch arrivals recorded between January and September this year. Overall, Europe sent 309,710 visitors in that period.

Air France, part of the same airline group, is also ramping up its presence. Starting in December, the carrier will offer nine weekly flights to Costa Rica during peak periods—twice daily on Mondays and Saturdays from December 15, 2025, to January 11, 2026, and again from February 9 to March 15, 2026. This marks a first for any European airline serving the route.

Tourism leaders see these increases as key to sustaining growth in visitor numbers. Europeans often head to Costa Rica to trade winter cold for the dry season’s warm weather, exploring national parks, volcanoes, and coastal areas.

The expansions align with broader efforts to improve air connectivity. KLM’s winter 2025-2026 schedule includes flights to 161 destinations worldwide, with 92 in Europe and 69 intercontinental, reflecting the airline’s push to recover and grow post-pandemic.

For Costa Rica, stronger ties with European carriers support economic goals tied to tourism, which drives jobs and foreign exchange. The ICT continues to promote the country as a sustainable destination, focusing on eco-friendly experiences that appeal to international markets.

As flights increase, travelers gain easier access to Costa Rica’s diverse offerings, from adventure activities to relaxed beach stays. The year-round KLM service ensures consistent options for those planning trips beyond high season.