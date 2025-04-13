Air France Boosts Costa Rica Flights to 9 Weekly Starting December

Air France has announced a increase in its flight schedule to Costa Rica, set to begin in December 2025, marking a milestone for European connectivity to the country. For the first time, a European airline will operate nine weekly flights between Paris-Charles de Gaulle International Airport (CDG) and Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO), including two daily flights on peak days.

The airline will add two extra weekly flights during two high-demand periods: December 15, 2025, to January 11, 2026, and February 9 to March 15, 2026. On Mondays and Saturdays during these windows, Air France will offer two daily flights, providing unprecedented access for travelers. All flights will be operated on the modern Airbus A350, known for its fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and improved passenger comfort.

“This expansion is a testament to Costa Rica’s growing appeal as a world-class destination,” said William Rodríguez, Costa Rica’s Minister of Tourism. “France is our top European market, and Air France’s confidence in our country strengthens our tourism sector and the communities that thrive on it.”

The announcement aligns with strong demand from French travelers, who continue to go to Costa Rica’s beaches, rainforests, and cultural sites. According to the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), 21,383 French tourists arrived by air in January and February 2025 alone, reinforcing France’s position as the leading European market.

ICT data from 2023 highlights that French visitors stay an average of 17 nights, spending approximately $122 daily on activities like wildlife watching, staying at hotels near or with hot springs, and walking on suspension bridges.

“We are thrilled to invest further in Costa Rica’s growth,” said Diana Vargas, Country Sales Manager for Air France-KLM in Costa Rica. “The Airbus A350 ensures a sustainable and exceptional travel experience, and we’re excited to make Costa Rica more accessible than ever.”

Tickets for the new flights were available as of April 10, 2025, via Air France’s official website, offering those interested ample time to plan their “Pura Vida” adventure. “This is a pivotal moment for our tourism industry,” Rodríguez added. “Enhanced air connectivity not only boosts our economy but also supports the livelihoods of countless Ticos who make this sector vibrant.”

As a Tico at heart, I’m glad to see Air France’s expanded schedule bring more visitors to explore Costa Rica’s natural beauty and culture. This step reinforces the airline’s commitment to our country, fostering stronger tourism ties with France.