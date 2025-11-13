A Chinese naval hospital ship has made its first stop in Nicaragua, marking a key moment in Beijing’s outreach to Central America. The CNS Silk Road Ark arrived at the Port of Corinto this week as part of a long-term mission to deliver medical aid across the region. Nicaraguan officials welcomed the vessel with a ceremony that included military personnel, highlighting the growing ties between the two nations.

The ship, known as Ark Silk Road 867, left China in early September for a 220-day deployment called Harmony 2025. It carries medical teams to treat patients and share expertise with local hospitals. So far, it has stopped in Nauru, Fiji, and Tonga.

Next on the itinerary are Mexico, Jamaica, Barbados, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and Papua New Guinea. In Nicaragua, the crew plans exchanges with health facilities during a five-day stay. The government in Managua approved the ship’s activities in its waters through the end of the month.

Nicaragua switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China in 2021 and later elevated the relationship to a strategic partnership. This visit fits into that shift, as Beijing expands its presence in Latin America through trade, infrastructure, and now military diplomacy. China has built ports, railways, and other projects in the area, creating jobs and boosting economies. Bilateral trade with the region hit over $500 billion last year, up sharply from two decades ago.

The docking comes at a tense time. The United States has sent the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, into the Caribbean. The strike group joined eight other warships, a nuclear submarine, and F-35 fighter jets already there.

Pentagon officials say the force targets drug trafficking networks, aiming to cut off cocaine and fentanyl flows from South America. They have conducted 19 strikes on suspected drug boats, resulting in 76 deaths.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro calls the buildup an attempt to remove him from power. He denies involvement in narcotics and has mobilized nearly 200,000 troops in response. Venezuela relies on Russian weapons for defense and prepares for possible guerrilla warfare. Tensions spill over to Colombia, where the U.S. has sanctioned President Gustavo Petro over alleged drug links. The U.S. also upgrades a naval base in the Caribbean, signaling longer-term operations.

China condemns what it sees as U.S. overreach in the area. Beijing offers cooperation on security and development, positioning itself as a partner rather than a rival. At a recent forum in Beijing, leaders from Brazil, Chile, and Colombia discussed trade deals, including soybean purchases and lithium mining. China has sold fighter jets to Venezuela and built 5G networks in Brazil, deepening its footprint.

For us here in Central America, this naval visit raises questions about balance. Nicaragua’s alignment with China contrasts with neighbors like Costa Rica, which maintains strong U.S. ties. Regional analysts note that while the mission focuses on health, it builds goodwill and tests naval capabilities far from home. China has deployed hospital ships globally since 2010, treating thousands in Africa and Asia.

Venezuela’s situation adds urgency. The country owes China nearly $60 billion from past loans, tied to oil exports. As U.S. pressure mounts, Maduro seeks support from allies like Beijing. Chinese warships have approached Venezuelan waters in the past, though not for direct confrontation.

The U.S. deployment recalls the 1989 Panama invasion, the last major American military action in the region. Trump ordered the carrier group last month, doubling the bounty on Maduro to $50 million. The Ford carries over 5,000 sailors and more than 75 aircraft, backed by advanced radar and anti-submarine systems.

Latin American countries watch closely. Argentina patrols its waters against Chinese fishing fleets, while Panama negotiates canal access amid U.S.-China friction. Leaders at the China-CELAC forum stressed sovereignty, rejecting the idea of the region as anyone’s backyard.

This visit underscores shifting dynamics. China gains ground through aid and investment, while the U.S. responds with force against perceived threats. For now, the Silk Road Ark provides medical care, but its presence signals broader ambitions in a divided hemisphere.