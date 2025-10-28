Delta Partners with Starbucks for Unique Coffee Trip to Costa Rica

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines has teamed up with Starbucks to offer a special travel experience that transforms a private charter flight into an airborne coffee lounge. The event, set for December 16 to 18, invites a select group of SkyMiles members and their guests to fly from Atlanta to Costa Rica for an immersive look at coffee production.

This marks the debut of Delta’s Group Drop feature on SkyMiles Experiences, a platform where members can access exclusive events. Unlike typical rewards that require miles, this opportunity lets participants enter at no cost in terms of miles. Instead, members sign up through a simple process on the SkyMiles site, with winners chosen to join the trip.

The journey begins aboard the charter flight, dubbed the In-Air Coffeehouse. Passengers will sample Starbucks coffees and learn about the brand’s sourcing practices while in the air. Upon landing in Costa Rica, the group heads to Hacienda Alsacia, Starbucks’ coffee farm located in the central valley. The two-day itinerary includes hands-on activities like farm tours, coffee tastings, and sessions with experts on sustainable farming.

L. Arias/The Tico Times

Hacienda Alsacia spans over 600 acres and serves as a research hub for Starbucks, focusing on coffee innovation and climate-resilient growing methods. Visitors often explore the fields, processing facilities, and a visitor center that highlights the farm’s role in global coffee supply chains. For Delta, this partnership builds on its ongoing collaboration with Starbucks, which already includes serving the chain’s beverages on flights.

SkyMiles members interested in the trip can enter the Group Drop starting now through the Delta website. The program aims to make high-end experiences more accessible by removing the miles barrier, allowing a broader range of loyal customers to participate. Delta describes it as a way to reward engagement without the usual points redemption.

Costa Rica, known for its high-quality arabica beans, produces coffee that features in many Starbucks blends. Our country’s volcanic soil and varied altitudes contribute to the beans’ bright acidity and nutty flavors. This trip spotlights those attributes, giving participants a direct connection to the origins of their daily brew.

Delta operates regular flights to Costa Rica from Atlanta, but this charter stands out for its themed focus and exclusivity. The airline has not disclosed the exact number of spots available, but sources indicate it’s limited to a small group to keep the experience intimate.

For both coffee drinkers and frequent flyers, this event combines travel with education on one of the world’s most popular drinks. It also underscores Delta’s push to enhance customer loyalty through creative partnerships.

Participants must be SkyMiles members, and guests can join if selected. The trip covers flights, accommodations, and activities, though personal expenses apply. Entries close soon, with notifications sent to winners shortly after.

This collaboration arrives at a time when consumers seek meaningful experiences over standard rewards. By heading to Costa Rica’s coffee heartland, Delta and Starbucks aim to create lasting impressions for those on board.