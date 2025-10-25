No menu items!

Tamarindo Halloween Fest Boosts Local Economy

Tamarindo Costa Rica Halloween Festival

The coastal town of Tamarindo will host its fourth Halloween Fest from October 29 to November 1, drawing families, athletes, artists, and local business owners together for a mix of sports, art, food, and entertainment. The event, organized by the Tamarindo Integral Development Association (ADIT), aims to support the local economy during the slower months and build stronger community ties.

Under the slogan “Where Costa Rica Says Trick or Treat,” the festival features a lineup of activities for all ages. A highlight includes the parade modeled after Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” where dancers and performers turn the streets into an open-air show with music and theater elements. Participants can join in, adding to the interactive feel.

Costume contests stand out as a key attraction. Competitors show off creative outfits at spots like Chiquitas, Sharky’s, and The Alley, with The Alley offering a $1,000 prize for top entries. Separate categories cover children, adults, and pets in the Spooky Dog Contest, which awards cash and pet care products.

Sports events add an active twist. The first free recreational race starts at 4:30 p.m. on November 1 from the Pacific Park building, weaving through town with a Halloween theme. Surfers can enter the Costume Paddle Out, run with Witch’s Rock Surf Camp, for chances to win over $1,500 in prizes. Iguana Surf partners for a photo contest of costumed riders on waves. Climbing competitions and family-friendly cookie decorating round out the options.

Children get dedicated fun with face painting, story sessions, crafts, and a “Thriller” dance contest backed by Little Lucha. Winners take home up to $500, plus group dinners for runners-up.

Food plays a central role, with local chefs preparing Halloween-themed dishes. A coffee tour explores the drink’s history and production, complete with tastings. Groups can pedal a 15-person bike through town, guided by Costa Cruiser baristas, for a hands-on experience.

Businesses join in with the Scary Sales program, running through October and into early November. Hotels provide deals like four nights for the price of two, while surf schools and shops cut prices. Mala Vida Tattoo & Piercing offers reduced rates on tattoos by artist Vince Jaramillo from Los Angeles.

ADIT President Elizabeth Cole noted the event’s growth stems from community involvement. “It brings people together around creativity and fun, while helping local operations during quieter times,” she said.

The festival receives backing from the Santa Cruz Municipality and various partners. Past editions have included beach cleanups and more parties, expanding its appeal. This year, spots like Tabu Beach Club and Sharky’s plan themed nights with music, drinks, and prizes.

Visitors can find full details on ADIT’s facebook and instagram pages. The event positions Tamarindo as a prime spot for Halloween in Costa Rica, blending beach life with festive energy.

