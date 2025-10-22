Melinda Hildebrand Confirmed as US Ambassador to Costa Rica

The United States Senate has approved Melinda “Mindy” Hildebrand as the new ambassador to our country, marking a fresh chapter in bilateral ties between our two nations. The confirmation came following a nomination from President Donald Trump earlier this year.

Hildebrand is a prominent business leader and philanthropist from Houston, Texas, secured the position with a 51-47 vote in the Senate. The decision followed her appearance before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, where she outlined her approach to the role. She expressed commitment to strengthening relations and highlighted her intent to support Americans living, working, or visiting here.

At 59, Hildebrand brings a background rooted in business and community service. She co-founded the Hildebrand Foundation with her late husband, Jeffery Hildebrand, who built Hilcorp Energy Company into one of the largest private oil and gas firms in the US.

Since his passing in 2022, she has led the foundation, focusing on education, health, and community development initiatives. Her work extends internationally, with involvement in projects that promote economic growth and social welfare.

Trump nominated Hildebrand in February, soon after starting his second term. The choice reflects a pattern of selecting individuals with strong business ties for diplomatic posts. Hildebrand’s experience in philanthropy aligns with efforts to boost trade and investment.

In her testimony, Hildebrand emphasized prayer as part of her diplomatic style. She stated she would pray for President Trump, US citizens in Costa Rica, and the local population. This personal touch resonated during the hearing, where she also greeted the committee with the Costa Rican phrase “Pura Vida,” signaling her enthusiasm for the assignment.

Costa Rican officials have welcomed the appointment. The ratification by the US Congress drew an unusual amount of attention here, with reports noting Hildebrand’s potential to enhance cooperation on issues like security, trade, and climate action.

As ambassador, Hildebrand will oversee the US Embassy in San José and represent American interests in the region. She plans to resign from several board positions to focus fully on the role, ensuring no conflicts of interest. Her arrival comes at a time when Central America faces challenges such as migration and economic recovery post-pandemic.

With her business acumen and charitable record, Hildebrand steps into a position that demands balancing economic diplomacy with cultural exchange. Since our country is home to over 100,000 US expatriates, our country expects to benefit from her leadership in fostering mutual prosperity.

The embassy transition will occur in the coming weeks, as Hildebrand prepares to present her credentials to President Chaves.