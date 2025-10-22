Costa Rica Shaken by a Quake with No Injuries Reported

A strong earthquake struck near Quepos late last night, sending tremors across parts of our country and even into our neighbor Panama. The quake, measured at magnitude 5.9 by the United States Geological Survey, hit at 9:57 p.m. local time, with its epicenter located 7 kilometers offshore from Quepos, a town about 150 kilometers southwest of San José.

The National Seismological Network at the University of Costa Rica (OVISCORI) recorded it slightly higher at magnitude 6.1, noting a depth of 17 kilometers and a position 29 kilometers southwest of Manuel Antonio.

Those in the central and coastal areas described the shaking as intense but brief. In Quepos and nearby Parrita, some reported objects falling from shelves and short power outages, though these issues resolved quickly.

Emergency teams in both nations moved fast to assess the situation. Thankfully, authorities, including the National Emergency Commission, confirmed no injuries or significant structural damage after initial checks. In Panama, relief agencies noted the quake reached Chiriquí province near the border, but again, no harm to people or property came to light.

This event follows a pattern of seismic activity in the area, where the Cocos and Caribbean plates meet, often producing moderate quakes. The last notable tremor in this area was a magnitude 6.0 in 2019, which also caused limited disruption.

Last night’s quake prompted quick alerts from monitoring systems, allowing many to take cover. Social media filled with accounts from those who felt it, from light swaying in high-rises in San José to stronger jolts closer to the coast.

Officials urged calm and preparedness. The Red Cross in Costa Rica advised reviewing emergency kits and family plans, a standard step after such events. Panama’s Civil Protection System echoed the message, stressing the value of drop, cover, and hold drills. While aftershocks remain possible, seismologists expect them to stay small.

For now, daily life resumes without interruption. Schools and businesses opened this morning as usual, and tourism in Quepos, shows no signs of slowdown.