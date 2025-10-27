Second Phase of FIFA 2026 World Cup Tickets Launches

Fans across the globe now have another shot at securing seats for the FIFA World Cup 2026, as the organization opens the second phase of ticket sales. This stage, called the Early Ticket Draw, began on today and runs through October 31 at 11 a.m. ET. It follows strong demand in the first phase, where over one million tickets sold out quickly.

FIFA released another million tickets for this draw, giving supporters a fair chance through a randomized process. Fans enter at FIFA.com/tickets, and the timing of their entry during the period does not affect their odds. Those with a FIFA ID log in directly, while new users create an account first. Participants must be at least 18 years old, and no purchase is needed to join the draw.

This phase prioritizes residents of the host nations—Canada, Mexico, and the United States—with a dedicated time slot. After the entry period ends, host country residents who entered get selected randomly for a 72-hour priority window starting November 12, depending on available tickets.

They receive notice at least 48 hours in advance. During this slot, they can buy single-match tickets only for games in their home country, with no cross-border options. FIFA set aside 75% of the single-match tickets in this phase for these domestic buyers.

In the first sales round, U.S. residents led the purchases, followed by Canadians and Mexicans. International buyers from England, Germany, Brazil, Spain, Colombia, Argentina, and France filled the top 10 spots. The tournament, set for summer 2026 across 16 cities in the three countries, marks the largest World Cup ever with 48 teams and 104 matches.

Heimo Schirgi, FIFA World Cup 2026 Chief Operating Officer, noted the high interest from host nations. He said this phase thanks local fans while keeping access open worldwide.

After the domestic slot, all successful entrants—domestic and international—gain access to time slots from November 17. They can then purchase remaining single-match tickets and team-specific packages for games in any host country.

More opportunities follow. A random selection draw starts after the final tournament draw on December 5, letting fans apply for specific matches once group-stage opponents are known. Later, any leftover tickets go on sale first-come, first-served closer to the event.

Fans can also buy hospitality packages now at FIFA.com/hospitality, which include match tickets. FIFA stresses buying only through official channels to avoid invalid tickets from resellers. Visa serves as the preferred payment method, though others work too.

Entry to host countries requires checking government sites for visa and travel rules, as a ticket alone does not guarantee admission.

This World Cup expands the event’s reach, hosting matches from Vancouver to Mexico City and drawing fans from 212 countries in the first phase alone. For Costa Ricans hoping their national team qualifies, this phase offers an early path to plan attendance.