World Cup 2026 Ticket Sales Begin Today with Visa Presale

Soccer fans in Costa Rica (and around the world) can now start applying for tickets to the FIFA World Cup 2026 as the first phase opens today, September 10. This initial round targets Visa cardholders through a presale draw, giving them early access to seats for matches in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

The presale begins at 11:00 a.m. ET, which is 9:00 a.m. local time here in Costa Rica. It runs until September 19, 2025, at the same time. To join, people need a valid Visa credit or debit card and must create a free FIFA Ticketing account on the official site. Applicants pick their preferred matches, including group stages, knockouts, or the final, and submit entries for up to four tickets per game.

FIFA handles this as a lottery because demand often exceeds supply. Successful applicants get notified starting September 29, 2025, and can then buy their allocated tickets. Prices start at $60 for group-stage games, going up to $6,730 for premium seats at the final. Most tickets fall in accessible ranges, with options for different categories based on seat location.

For Costa Ricans, this matters as the national team pushes through qualifiers in CONCACAF. If La Sele qualifies, fans might target games featuring the team, though matchups remain unknown until the draw in December 2025. The tournament expands to 48 teams, increasing chances for Central American sides. Even without qualification, many locals plan to travel for the event, given its proximity in North America.

The World Cup runs from June 11 to July 19, 2026, across 16 host cities. Matches happen in stadiums like Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, AT&T Stadium in Dallas, and MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. FIFA expects over 5 million attendees, making early application key for popular games.

After this Visa phase, a second presale opens from October 27 to 31, for other partners. General sales follow in November 2025 on a first-come, first-served basis. Hospitality packages, offering extras like food and VIP access, sell separately through official channels.

Local travel agencies in Costa Rica already field inquiries about packages combining flights, hotels, and tickets. Experts advise checking visa requirements for travel to host countries, especially for longer stays.

FIFA stresses that only its official site sells legitimate tickets to avoid scams. Resale platforms risk invalid entries, so stick to fifa.com for all applications.

This presale marks the first step for fans to secure spots at what promises to be the largest World Cup yet. Costa Ricans interested should act now if they hold a Visa card, as later phases might see higher competition.