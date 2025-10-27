Selva Coral Introduces Costa Rica’s Most Flexible Real Estate Investment Model

Immediate delivery with only 10% down and income generation during peak season

South Jacó, Costa Rica – October 2025. While most real estate projects in Costa Rica are still in pre-sale, where developers only collect the down payment and deliver the keys once the entire project is completed and the title is signed, Selva Coral, developed by CUBO Desarrollos with the strategic support of EPA, is changing the rules.

Located in the southern area of Jacó, on a master property of 8 hectares owned by CUBO Desarrollos, the development has already completed its first condominium on 1.5 hectares, featuring two modern towers — with the second tower completed in just nine months.

This efficiency allows Selva Coral to offer something almost unheard of in the market: immediate delivery with only 10% down.

A Model Designed for Immediate Return

At Selva Coral, investors don’t have to wait years for possession.

With just a 10% initial investment, the investor receives the keys immediately, gaining the ability to furnish, enjoy, or rent out the property from day one.

During the first six months, investors enjoy a grace period with no financing payments, the perfect window to generate rental income during the peak tourism season (December to April) — when occupancy and rental rates in Jacó reach their highest levels of the year.

After that, they benefit from five additional months of flexibility directly with the developer while the individual permits are finalized.

By month 12, the investment can be transferred to Scotiabank, the project’s financial partner — or even earlier, from month 7, once permits are in place.

In other words:

👉 Invest 10%, receive your unit now, rent it during high season, and transfer to the bank in May.

A structure designed for cash flow, flexibility, and early returns, backed by proven execution.

Why Invest in Selva Coral Instead of Other Projects

Immediate delivery with only 10% down — no long waiting periods.

Earn income right away: rent your property during Costa Rica’s high season (December–April).

Flexible financing timeline: 10% initial payment + 6-month grace period + 5 months with developer + financing with Scotiabank.

Lower operational risk: completed and ready-to-use property.

Prime location: southern Jacó — one of the Pacific Coast’s fastest-growing and most valuable areas.

Full investor support: legal, banking, and rental management through CUBO Renta Lab.

An Opportunity to Invest, Earn, and Enjoy — Now

While most developers are still selling promises, Selva Coral delivers results.

It offers a tangible, rentable, and income-producing asset, combining Costa Rica’s natural beauty, solid construction, and financial flexibility.

Pay 10% today, receive your unit, rent it through the high season, and transfer to the bank in May. Invest without waiting. Start earning from day one.

For more information:



Rolando Jiménez

P: 7070-1111

E: rjimenez@cuboconstruye.com

W: https://www.selvacoral.com/contacto/

