No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeNewsSelva Coral Introduces Costa Rica’s Most Flexible Real Estate Investment Model

Selva Coral Introduces Costa Rica’s Most Flexible Real Estate Investment Model

Sponsored Post
By Sponsored Post
Selva Coral Costa Rica

Immediate delivery with only 10% down and income generation during peak season

South Jacó, Costa Rica – October 2025. While most real estate projects in Costa Rica are still in pre-sale, where developers only collect the down payment and deliver the keys once the entire project is completed and the title is signed, Selva Coral, developed by CUBO Desarrollos with the strategic support of EPA, is changing the rules.

Located in the southern area of Jacó, on a master property of 8 hectares owned by CUBO Desarrollos, the development has already completed its first condominium on 1.5 hectares, featuring two modern towers — with the second tower completed in just nine months.

This efficiency allows Selva Coral to offer something almost unheard of in the market: immediate delivery with only 10% down.

A Model Designed for Immediate Return

At Selva Coral, investors don’t have to wait years for possession.

With just a 10% initial investment, the investor receives the keys immediately, gaining the ability to furnish, enjoy, or rent out the property from day one.

During the first six months, investors enjoy a grace period with no financing payments, the perfect window to generate rental income during the peak tourism season (December to April) — when occupancy and rental rates in Jacó reach their highest levels of the year.

After that, they benefit from five additional months of flexibility directly with the developer while the individual permits are finalized.

By month 12, the investment can be transferred to Scotiabank, the project’s financial partner — or even earlier, from month 7, once permits are in place.

In other words:

👉 Invest 10%, receive your unit now, rent it during high season, and transfer to the bank in May.

A structure designed for cash flow, flexibility, and early returns, backed by proven execution.

Why Invest in Selva Coral Instead of Other Projects

  • Immediate delivery with only 10% down — no long waiting periods.
  • Earn income right away: rent your property during Costa Rica’s high season (December–April).
  • Flexible financing timeline: 10% initial payment + 6-month grace period + 5 months with developer + financing with Scotiabank.
  • Lower operational risk: completed and ready-to-use property.
  • Prime location: southern Jacó — one of the Pacific Coast’s fastest-growing and most valuable areas.
  • Full investor support: legal, banking, and rental management through CUBO Renta Lab.

An Opportunity to Invest, Earn, and Enjoy — Now

While most developers are still selling promises, Selva Coral delivers results.

It offers a tangible, rentable, and income-producing asset, combining Costa Rica’s natural beauty, solid construction, and financial flexibility.

Pay 10% today, receive your unit, rent it through the high season, and transfer to the bank in May. Invest without waiting. Start earning from day one.

For more information:

Rolando Jiménez
P: 7070-1111
E: rjimenez@cuboconstruye.com
W: https://www.selvacoral.com/contacto/

Trending Now

Latin America Questions US Boat Strikes in the Drug War

US military strikes that Washington claims have targeted "narco-terrorists" ferrying drugs to American soil are having little to no impact on Latin America's bustling...
Read more

Guatemala Seeks FBI Help After Gang Leaders Escape Prison

The Guatemalan government announced Friday that it will ask the United States for an FBI team of experts to help recapture the leaders of...
Read more

Costa Rica Adds 17th Accessible Beach at Playa Blanca

Costa Rica added another spot to its list of inclusive coastal destinations this week. Playa Blanca in Punta Morales de Chomes now stands as...
Read more

Why This U.S. Expat in Costa Rica Chooses Local Over Headlines

In the weeks leading up to my trip to the US, I scanned several news sites both left-leaning and right-leaning to better inform myself...
Read more

U.S. Strikes Drug Boat in Pacific Near Colombia, Killing Two

The United States military carried out its first strike in the Pacific Ocean against a boat suspected of drug trafficking, killing two people near...
Read more

Costa Rican Man Dies After Health Decline in U.S. Immigration Custody

Randall Gamboa Esquivel, a 52-year-old man from Pérez Zeledón, died after nearly two months in a Costa Rican hospital. His family confirmed the death,...
Read more
Sponsored Post
Sponsored Post
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support