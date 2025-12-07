Gunmen shot and killed the mayor of Masagua during a Christmas parade in Guatemala on Saturday evening, wounding one of his bodyguards in the attack. Nelson Luciano Marroquín, 38, died from his injuries while being taken to a hospital in Escuintla, about 60 kilometers south of Guatemala City. The shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. in the village of El Obero, part of the Masagua municipality, as Marroquín walked with his wife and greeted neighbors.

The National Association of Municipalities confirmed the details on Sunday. Authorities have not named any suspects, but President Bernardo Arévalo denounced the act and directed security forces to find those responsible. Marroquín started as a local merchant before entering politics. He won the mayoral seat in Masagua, a town known for its agricultural work, and focused on community projects during his term.

This incident highlights the persistent security challenges in Guatemala, where gang-related violence remains a major issue. The country’s homicide rate stands at about 17 per 100,000 people, more than twice the global average, based on data from the National Economic Research Center.

Central America as a whole faces similar problems, with groups like Barrio 18 driving much of the crime. In October, 20 members of Barrio 18 broke out of the Fraijanes II maximum-security prison near Guatemala City. The escape unfolded over several days, possibly during family visits, and caught officials off guard.

Only four of the fugitives have been caught so far. The breakout led Arévalo to accept the resignations of top security leaders, including the interior minister. Guatemala then sought assistance from the United States, and an FBI team arrived in November to aid in the manhunt. Joint operations have resulted in some recaptures, but 16 gang members remain at large.

The U.S. designated Barrio 18 as a foreign terrorist organization in September, citing its role in extortion, killings, and drug trafficking across the region. While no direct connection has emerged between the mayor’s death and the escaped gang members, the killing adds to the strain on Arévalo’s administration, which began in January 2024. Officials continue to investigate the motive behind the attack on Marroquín.

Residents in Masagua held a vigil for the mayor on Sunday, as his body lay in state. The parade, meant to mark the holiday season, turned into a scene of chaos that has left the community on edge.