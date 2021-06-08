How to get a vaccine certificate in Costa Rica

People who have received both doses of a coronavirus vaccine in Costa Rica and who need a certificate proving that fact can request it digitally from the Health Ministry.

Those interested should complete the process online by filling out this form on the Health Ministry’s website.

People with a firma digital should sign the form digitally and send it to the email: [email protected]

Those who do not have a digital signature must send, to the same email, a copy of their ID (cédula, passport or DIMEX) and a copy of the vaccination card that they received at the CCSS.

Once the form is completed, the applicant will receive a confirmation with a processing number. The vaccine certificate will be delivered via email within seven days.

People who require the vaccination certificate for international use should collect it in person at the central offices of the Health Ministry for the apostille process that must be carried out at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Vaccine certificates are issued only for those who received the complete vaccination scheme in Costa Rica.

Many countries, including Spain, are relaxing entry requirements for vaccinated individuals. The European Union itself is also launching a Digital COVID Certificate for its citizens.

More information about this process via the Health Ministry.