Sailfish and companion-species fishing tourism represents a major source of income for Costa Rica, particularly for communities along the Pacific and Caribbean coasts. Despite its importance, information on species availability for recreational fleets has been limited.

A recent study addressed this gap by estimating the catch per unit effort (CPUE) for sailfish, marlin, yellowfin tuna, and dorado (mahi mahi) along the central and southern Pacific coast from 2011 to 2023. The findings reveal a marked decline in sailfish catches per trip and per hour, while CPUE for the other species has remained stable or shown notable increases.

The study indicates that fluctuations in sailfish abundance observed by tourist fleets are primarily associated with changes in commercial landings, and secondarily with sea surface temperature variations. Years with higher commercial sailfish landings corresponded with lower CPUE in recreational fishing, suggesting competition between fleets. Conversely, warmer temperatures were linked to higher tourist catches, emphasizing the species’ sensitivity to environmental conditions.

For marlin and dorado, the trends differed. Increases in commercial catches of these species coincided with increased recreational catches, implying similar population responses and growth patterns across fleets. For yellowfin tuna, however, no clear relationship was found between commercial and recreational catches. Although CPUE for marlin, tuna, and dorado rose over the study period, these changes showed little connection to sea temperature variability.

Sailfish, the main attraction for fishing tourism, experienced a decline of 45–65% in CPUE. Recreational fishers now require more time and more trips to catch and release a single specimen, signaling an urgent need for improved bycatch management and stronger protections for this economically vital species.

By contrast, marlin populations appear stable or slightly increasing, especially in the South Pacific, reducing the time needed to achieve successful releases and helping maintain high-quality recreational fishing experiences.

According to Marina Marrari, director of the Costa Rican Fishing Federation, the study provides clear evidence of how environmental and resource-use dynamics shape the availability of key species. Integrating these findings into fisheries management, she noted, is essential for safeguarding both sustainability and coastal tourism economies. Supporting this link, research from Texas Tech University in Costa Rica confirms that the availability of species such as sailfish and marlin strongly influences visitor satisfaction, repeat tourism, and destination recommendations.

The study, conducted by specialists from the Costa Rican Fishing Federation (FECOP), highlights the importance of incorporating recreational fishery data into management strategies. Researcher Johel Chaves Campos emphasized that robust abundance data are essential for sustainability, noting that Costa Rica has yet to adopt science-based licensing adjustments used in countries like Peru.

Overall, the results show declining sailfish abundance, stable marlin populations, and significant increases in dorado and yellowfin tuna, reinforcing the need for differentiated management between fleets, stronger bycatch reduction, and actions against illegal fishing to support coastal economic development.