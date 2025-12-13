A Tennessee judge has bound over murder charges against the husband and son of Costa Rican Silvia Gabriela Vílchez Mora, who authorities say died from a brutal beating before her body burned in a rural fire pit. The ruling came during a preliminary hearing on December 8 in Sequatchie County, advancing the case to a grand jury.

David Gardiner, 64, Vílchez’s husband, and Gabriel Vílchez, her 18-year-old son, face counts of criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse. Investigators allege Gabriel struck his mother multiple times with a baseball bat in their home, while Gardiner stood by and watched. The pair then moved her remains to an outdoor pit and set them ablaze, according to arrest reports.

The hearing revealed new details from law enforcement. A detective testified that Gabriel confessed shortly after his arrest, describing how he hit Vílchez in the head and body until she stopped moving. Blood evidence covered the walls and floor of a bedroom in their Dunlap residence, supporting the account. Gardiner denied direct involvement in the killing but admitted to seeing the aftermath and aiding in the disposal.

Judge L. Thomas Austin Jr. set Gardiner’s bond at $150,000, citing his lack of prior record and community ties. He rejected bond for Gabriel, pointing to the confession and flight risk. Both men remain in custody as the case proceeds.

Vílchez, 55, moved to the United States years ago but kept strong family connections in Costa Rica. Relatives here expressed shock and demanded accountability. “We want the full truth,” said a family member in San José, who noted Vílchez supported her loved ones back home through remittances.

The incident unfolded last month when authorities responded to a missing person report. Deputies found charred human remains on the property, later identified as Vílchez through dental records. An autopsy confirmed blunt force trauma as the cause of death.

Prosecutors argue the attack stemmed from a domestic dispute, though motives remain under review. Defense attorneys for both suspects plan to challenge the evidence at the grand jury stage.

This case highlights risks for Costa Ricans abroad, with officials urging vigilance in family matters. The Costa Rican consulate in Atlanta monitors developments and assists the family. As the legal process continues, Sequatchie County prepares for potential trial next year. The family hopes for swift resolution to honor Vílchez’s memory.