U.S. immigration officials released Salvadoran migrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia from detention after a federal judge in Maryland ordered his immediate freedom, marking a key turn in a case that highlights tensions in American deportation policies. Costa Rican authorities have signaled their readiness to grant him refugee status if he chooses to seek it, providing a potential path forward for the 32-year-old who has faced repeated threats of expulsion.

Abrego Garcia, who entered the United States as a teenager in 2013 fleeing gang violence in El Salvador, walked free from a Pennsylvania facility with an electronic ankle monitor. His lawyer, Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, confirmed the release, noting that the judge described the detention as lacking legal grounds and called the case extraordinary. The Trump administration, which has pushed for large-scale deportations, plans to appeal the ruling. Deputy Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin posted on social media that the decision amounts to judicial overreach and vowed to contest it.

The migrant’s ordeal began years ago when a traffic stop in Maryland revealed his undocumented status, leading to deportation proceedings. He received temporary protection while his case proceeded, but domestic issues complicated matters. His wife, a U.S. citizen with whom he shares a son, initially reported abuse, though she later supported him. Under the current administration’s hardline stance, Abrego Garcia was detained in March while driving with his child and deported to El Salvador, where he ended up in the notorious CECOT prison despite court assurances against such a move.

Advocates and a Democratic lawmaker rallied for his return, and after legal pressure, U.S. authorities brought him back. However, they quickly filed new charges against him for alleged human smuggling in Tennessee, keeping him in custody until this week’s court order. White House officials have labeled him a gang member and trafficker, claims his supporters dispute as unfounded.

Costa Rica’s involvement adds a regional dimension to the story. Officials here have publicly expressed willingness to accept Abrego Garcia as a refugee, recognizing the dangers he could face if returned to El Salvador. This option surfaced amid U.S. efforts to find third countries for deportees, though earlier talks considered nations like Uganda, Ghana, and Liberia—places Abrego Garcia has rejected. A Costa Rican foreign ministry spokesperson stated last month that the country stands prepared to evaluate his application under international refugee protocols, emphasizing humanitarian priorities.

For Abrego Garcia, the release brings temporary relief but no final resolution. He has 30 days to appeal a recent denial of his asylum bid in the U.S., and the smuggling case remains active. “This government has shown its true colors,” he told reporters briefly after his release, referring to the repeated attempts to remove him.

The case draws attention to broader challenges for Central American migrants in the U.S., where policies target millions for deportation. In Costa Rica, which hosts thousands of refugees from neighboring countries, Abrego Garcia’s potential arrival would align with the nation’s tradition of providing shelter to those escaping violence. Local groups like the Jesuit Migrant Service have voiced support for his refuge here, pointing to El Salvador’s ongoing security issues under President Nayib Bukele’s anti-gang crackdowns.

As the legal battles continue, Abrego Garcia reunites with his family in Maryland, his future hanging on court decisions and possible relocation options. Costa Rica’s offer remains on the table, a reminder of cross-border efforts to address migration crises.