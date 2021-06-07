Vaccinated Ticos can visit Spain as airlines increase flights

Spain has reopened for tourists from nearly all countries, including Costa Rica, with proof of Covid-19 vaccination or recovery.

“Costa Rica maintains its position as one of the most liked destinations by Spaniards,” said Gustavo Segura, Costa Rica’s Tourism Minister.

The Spanish government’s announcement coincides with an increase in flight frequencies between the San José area and Madrid, with the airlines Iberia and Iberojet.

As of June 30, Iberia will fly the SJO-Madrid route daily, as the Spanish airline did before the pandemic. Meanwhile, Iberojet will launch twice-weekly flights on July 13 using Airbus A350-900 aircraft.

“This decision of the Spanish government contributes to the gradual recovery of world tourism and allows the fully vaccinated Costa Rican population to travel to Spain, one of the most desired destinations for those who visit Europe,” said Hermes Navarro, Head of Attracting Investments at ICT.

Spain is one of the most important source markets for European tourists to Costa Rica. In 2019, nearly 70,000 people arrived to Costa Rica from Spain.

According to ICT data, during the first five months of 2021, there were 6,730 international arrivals from that country.