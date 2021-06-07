  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Vaccinated Ticos can visit Spain as airlines increase flights

June 7, 2021
Iberia Airbus A350-900

An Airbus A350 in Iberia's livery. (Photo via Iberia.)

Spain has reopened for tourists from nearly all countries, including Costa Rica, with proof of Covid-19 vaccination or recovery.

“Costa Rica maintains its position as one of the most liked destinations by Spaniards,” said Gustavo Segura, Costa Rica’s Tourism Minister.

The Spanish government’s announcement coincides with an increase in flight frequencies between the San José area and Madrid, with the airlines Iberia and Iberojet.

As of June 30, Iberia will fly the SJO-Madrid route daily, as the Spanish airline did before the pandemic. Meanwhile, Iberojet will launch twice-weekly flights on July 13 using Airbus A350-900 aircraft.

“This decision of the Spanish government contributes to the gradual recovery of world tourism and allows the fully vaccinated Costa Rican population to travel to Spain, one of the most desired destinations for those who visit Europe,” said Hermes Navarro, Head of Attracting Investments at ICT.

Spain is one of the most important source markets for European tourists to Costa Rica. In 2019, nearly 70,000 people arrived to Costa Rica from Spain.

According to ICT data, during the first five months of 2021, there were 6,730 international arrivals from that country.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica no longer requires coronavirus test for entry
  2. Airlines will offer nearly 300,000 seats on flights to Costa Rica in December
  3. American Airlines eliminates international change fees, including on flights to Costa Rica

You may be interested

Ex-President José María Figueres Olsen earns nomination
Elections
4220 views
Elections
4220 views

Ex-President José María Figueres Olsen earns nomination

The Tico Times - June 7, 2021

Former Costa Rican President Jose Maria Figueres has earned a nomination for the February 2022 general elections, his political party…

US beats Mexico, Costa Rica fourth at Nations League
La Sele
6 views
La Sele
6 views

US beats Mexico, Costa Rica fourth at Nations League

AFP and The Tico Times - June 7, 2021

The United States beat Mexico 3-2 to win the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League Sunday, with a wild extra-time finish featuring…

Costa Rica’s surfing and fishing aquateen
Surfing
12 views
Surfing
12 views

Costa Rica’s surfing and fishing aquateen

The Tico Times - June 7, 2021

If Tosh Talbot had gills, he would live full time in the ocean. From the time he took his first…

LATEST NEWS

José María Figueres Olsen
Elections

Ex-President José María Figueres Olsen earns nomination

 - Jun 07, 2021
Christian Pulisic and the USMNT celebrate winning the CONCACAF Nations League on June 6, 2021.
La Sele

US beats Mexico, Costa Rica fourth at Nations League

 - Jun 07, 2021
Costa RIca Surfing
Surfing

Costa Rica’s surfing and fishing aquateen

 - Jun 07, 2021
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a virtual roundtable with experts on the southern border crisis at the Vice Presidents Ceremonial Office at Eisenhower Executive Office Building of the White House on April 14, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Latin America

US vice president arrives in Guatemala to bring message of ‘hope’

 - Jun 07, 2021
Nicaragua Elections
News

Nicaragua detains another opposition presidential hopeful

 - Jun 06, 2021
Costa Rica

Southwest Airlines returns to Costa Rica today

 - Jun 06, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 327,979
  • Deaths: 4,153
  • Recovered: 247,905
The Tico Times | Costa Rica News | Travel | Real Estate