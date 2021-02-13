  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Spanish airline Iberojet will offer flights to Costa Rica

February 12, 2021
Costa Rica's largest airport, Juan Santamaría International near San José.

Costa Rica's largest airport, Juan Santamaría International near San José. (via ICT.)

Spanish holiday airline Iberojet will offer flights between Madrid and Costa Rica starting in June 2021, the Costa Rican Tourism Board (ICT) announced.

“The arrival of new airlines to the country is of enormous relevance to continue with tourism recovery, generate more jobs and activate the industry,” said Gustavo Segura, Costa Rica’s Tourism Minister. “Despite the global pandemic, Costa Rica maintains its position as one of the most liked destinations.”

Iberojet says it will offer up to 25 weekly departures from Spain and Portugal to Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Jamaica and Costa Rica.

Flights to Juan Santamaría International Airport near San José will be operated by Airbus A350 and A330 wide-body aircraft.

On its website, Iberojet is promoting a “Costa Rica Express” package that includes visits to Arenal Volcano, Monteverde and Manuel Antonio.

“Immerse yourself in forests full of vegetation, watch the turtles reach the sea, lose yourself in virgin beaches with crystal clear waters, all under the watchful eye of its volcanoes,” the promo reads.

This isn’t the first time Iberojet has tried to launch this route. Last year, Evelop Airlines planned to fly to Costa Rica, but operations never launched due to the coronavirus pandemic. Evelop has since merged with Orbest under the Iberojet brand.

In 2019, Costa Rica received 69,745 tourists from Spain and 5,953 from Portugal.

