American Airlines resumes flights between Costa Rica and New York

American Airlines is resuming flights between Costa Rica and New York City, the carrier announced Friday via a press release.

Routes from New York (JFK) to both Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) and Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (LIR) will begin Saturday.

“In September, we resumed our operations in Costa Rica, initially with flights from Miami and Dallas/Fort Worth,” said Rafael Sánchez, American Airlines’s Regional Manager for Central America.

“Our operation plays a fundamental role in connecting Costa Rica with the world during this time of crisis, so we are extremely proud to continue to resume our network in the country, rapidly increasing to more than 70 weekly flights.”

In addition to New York, Miami and Dallas/Fort Worth, American Airlines also flies to Costa Rica from Charlotte, North Carolina.

The New York routes will operate as follows:

From JFK to SJO: Twice per week on Wednesdays and Saturdays, increasing to four times weekly starting March 4.

From JFK to LIR: Once per week on Saturdays, increasing to thrice weekly starting March 4.

Requirements for tourists entering Costa Rica

Tourists wishing to enter Costa Rica via a flight must comply with these requirements:

Complete the online “Health Pass” epidemiological form: https://salud.go.cr.

Obtain travel insurance. This can be either a pre-approved Costa Rican policy from INS or Sagicor, or an international policy that covers COVID-19 medical expenses of at least $50,000 and $2,000 for lodging.

Visitors do not have to quarantine after arriving in Costa Rica.

Click here for a thorough breakdown of requirements as explained by the Tourism Board.

Requirements for flying to New York

Anyone flying to the United States must obtain a negative coronavirus test from a sample taken within three days of their flight. Click here to see where you can get a test in Costa Rica.

Travelers remaining in New York must follow state guidelines, which read as follows:

The traveler must, upon arrival in New York, quarantine for three days.

On day 4 of their quarantine, the traveler can obtain another COVID test. If both tests comes back negative, the traveler may exit quarantine early upon receipt of the second negative diagnostic test.

If a traveler does not obtain the second coronavirus test after arrival in New York, they must remain in quarantine for a period of 14 days, or 10 days if no symptoms begin, per the New York Department of Health.