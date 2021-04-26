  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Covid surge has pushed Costa Rica hospitals ‘to the limit’

April 26, 2021
Weird news: A Costa Rica ambulance

Red Cross ambulances in Costa Rica. For illustrative purposes. (Ronald Reyes/The Tico Times)

The Costa Rican Social Security System (Caja) says its capacity has been stretched “to the limit” by Covid-19 hospitalizations.

In a press release from the Caja, which manages Costa Rica’s public hospitals, medical manager Mario Ruiz indicated ICU occupancy has reached “levels never before recorded during the entire pandemic.”

Costa Rica last week reached 662 patients hospitalized with Covid-19, the topping the previous highs in September and December 2020 (627 and 644 patients, respectively).

“Available resources are finite, and there is no system in the world that can adequately respond to an accelerated increase like the one we are currently in,” Ruiz said.

On Saturday, 303 of hospitalized patients were in an ICU bed, and 60% of them were between 30 and 59 years old, the Caja detailed.

“This shows that the disease also presents complications in young people,” Ruiz said, though the demographics of serious illness could be changing as Costa Rica’s older population is vaccinated.

Surge after Semana Santa

The wave of new cases and hospitalizations comes less than a month after the Easter Holy Week (Semana Santa), one of the most popular travel periods of the year in Costa Rica. In an effort to support the economy, the government at the time did not impose measures to limit mobility.

Since Semana Santa, the average number of daily new cases has more than doubled.

“Given this accelerated increase in a sustained way, it is materially impossible to meet the demand for severe Covid patients and other pathologies that also compromise people’s lives,” the Caja said.

At the current pace, the hospital system could be saturated “within the next two weeks,” Ruiz estimated.

Especially vulnerable are the 125 “critical” ICU beds — of Costa Rica’s 348 total intensive-care beds — reserved for the most critical Covid patients. Just seven were empty on Saturday, representing a 94% occupancy rate.

Few new measures

Costa Rica has reapplied its weekend driving measures and lengthened its nighttime driving ban. These measures aim to limit mobility — which itself can reduce contagion — and also to limit the number of vehicles on the road during nighttime periods when serious accidents frequently occur.

By reducing the number of car-crash victims who require hospitalization, beds can be held for Covid patients.

In addition to the stricter measures, Ruiz called on the population to heed everyday protocols.

“We all want to work, study, and enjoy time with family and friends,” he said. “For this, we need greater responsibility and commitment from each person at all times to take care of themselves and protect each other with hand-washing, correct use of the mask and distancing.”

Related posts:

  1. News briefs: Costa Rica increases ICU capacity, changes COVID alerts
  2. Costa Rica stresses protocols as cases, hospitalizations increase
  3. Costa Rica coronavirus data for Tuesday, April 13

You may be interested

Southwest Airlines plans June return to Costa Rica
Costa Rica
3518 views
Costa Rica
3518 views

Southwest Airlines plans June return to Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - April 26, 2021

Southwest Airlines plans to resume flights to Costa Rica in early June, and tickets are on-sale now. The Texas-based carrier…

Costa Rica as seen from the International Space Station
Pic of the Day
3 views
Pic of the Day
3 views

Costa Rica as seen from the International Space Station

The Tico Times - April 26, 2021

This photo of Costa Rica from the International Space Station went viral here over the weekend. The shot was taken…

Costa Rica ready to debut new passenger trains
Costa Rica
1310 views
Costa Rica
1310 views

Costa Rica ready to debut new passenger trains

Alejandro Zúñiga - April 26, 2021

Residents of the Greater Metropolitan Area will soon notice a new addition to Costa Rica's public-transportation sector. The Costa Rican…

LATEST NEWS

Southwest Airlines flight to Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Southwest Airlines plans June return to Costa Rica

 - Apr 26, 2021
Costa Rica as seen from the International Space Station.
Pic of the Day

Costa Rica as seen from the International Space Station

 - Apr 26, 2021
Costa Rica's new trains are undergoing testing before their April debut.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica ready to debut new passenger trains

 - Apr 26, 2021
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a virtual roundtable with experts on the southern border crisis at the Vice Presidents Ceremonial Office at Eisenhower Executive Office Building of the White House on April 14, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Central America

Harris says US will focus on aid to Central American farmers

 - Apr 25, 2021
Millie the sloth, as pictured in 2007 at Toucan Rescue Ranch in Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

Slothy Sunday: Millie the sloth celebrates 14th birthday

 - Apr 25, 2021
Arts and Culture

Legacy of Costa Rica Afro-Caribbean Immigrants in the 1930’s

 - Apr 25, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 238,760
  • Deaths: 3,143
  • Recovered: 199,982