Costa Rica saw a notable increase in tourist arrivals last month, providing a boost to an industry that has faced uneven performance throughout the year. Air arrivals reached 225,679 in November, up 12.2% from the 201,152 recorded in the same month of 2024, according to data from the Costa Rican Tourism Institute.

This growth comes after two months of gains, breaking a pattern of declines that stretched from late 2024 into much of 2025. The November figure stands out as the highest for the month in recent years, surpassing levels seen since 2018. Yet, the overall picture remains mixed. For the first 11 months of 2025, total air arrivals sit at 2,373,052, a slight 0.4% drop from the 2,383,051 in 2024.

Officials had targeted a 1.7% rise for the year, but current trends suggest a flatter outcome. Projections now range from 2,663,000 to 2,869,000 arrivals by year’s end, which could match or edge past last year’s totals. Tourism Minister William Rodríguez called the expectations grounded, pointing to stepped-up promotion abroad that helped shift momentum mid-year.

The November results drew from broad market gains. North America led the way, with Canada up 20.8%, the United States at 12.9%, and Mexico at 25.3%. Europe posted a 5.1% overall increase, though results differed by country: Germany rose 4.6% and Spain 13.2%, while France dropped 8% and the United Kingdom 6.7%. South America grew 22.3%, with strong contributions from Argentina, Colombia, and Ecuador.

These shifts reflect ongoing patterns in global travel. North American visitors often seek Costa Rica’s beaches and national parks during the cooler months up north, while European markets respond to direct flights and marketing campaigns. The dip in some European countries ties to economic pressures at home, including higher energy costs and inflation that curb discretionary spending. South America’s surge links to improved regional connectivity and a growing middle class exploring eco-tourism options.

November signals the start of the high season, which extends through Easter and accounts for a large share of annual visitors. Rodríguez described the month’s performance as solid, stressing the need for public-private collaboration to build on it. He noted that the figures point to a realistic chance of ending the year near 2.6 million arrivals, though external factors like global economic shifts and natural events could influence the final tally.

Beyond the numbers, the industry continues to deal with economic hurdles. A low dollar exchange rate, now at levels not seen in two decades, erodes profits for many operators. Revenue comes mainly in dollars, but costs like labor and supplies are in colones, creating a squeeze that hits small businesses hardest. Industry groups have raised concerns that without adjustments, such as targeted support or rate stabilization, the gains could prove short-lived.

Tourism remains central to our economy, generating jobs in hospitality, guiding, and other related fields. Tourism contributes significantly to foreign exchange and supports conservation efforts through park fees and eco-focused initiatives. However, the uneven recovery highlights vulnerabilities, including dependence on key markets and sensitivity to currency fluctuations.

As the high season progresses, attention turns to sustaining this momentum. Increased flights from major hubs and targeted ads in growing markets like Mexico and South America could help. At the same time, addressing internal challenges will determine if the November rebound turns into a lasting trend.