No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeNewsWestJet Expands Canadian Access to Costa Rica with Vancouver-Guanacaste Service

WestJet Expands Canadian Access to Costa Rica with Vancouver-Guanacaste Service

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Westjet Flights to Costa Rica

WestJet started its direct service from Vancouver to Costa Rica yesterday, landing with 153 passengers at Guanacaste Airport. This move broadens travel options between Canada’s west coast and Costa Rica’s northern Pacific area. The flight runs every Friday on a Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft. It touches down in Guanacaste at 9:21 a.m. and heads back at 10:30 a.m., continuing through April 24, 2026. Airport staff greeted arrivals with live music and small tokens to mark the occasion.

Mike Perkins, WestJet’s senior director of airport affairs, noted the airline’s focus on giving Canadians better access to Costa Rica. He said WestJet now provides the most direct links to Guanacaste from Canada, including routes from Toronto, Calgary, Montreal, Vancouver, and an upcoming one from Winnipeg.

Tourism Minister William Rodríguez pointed out how the connection builds ties between the two regions. Both share an interest in nature and real experiences, he explained. Rodríguez thanked WestJet for adding this link, which he believes will bring more visitors to Guanacaste and support local growth.

Cesar Jaramillo, who manages Guanacaste Airport, stressed the work behind attracting this route. He described it as a sign of trust in the area, making it the top entry point for Canadians heading to Costa Rica’s north Pacific. Jaramillo added that these flights help the economy and highlight Guanacaste as a spot for adventure and health-focused trips.

This service fits into WestJet’s larger winter plans, which aim to link more Canadians with sunny spots. Vancouver International Airport shared the excitement online, noting the easier reach to Costa Rica’s beaches and culture. Local businesses expect a rise in Canadian tourists during the dry season. Guanacaste draws people with its beaches, national parks, and outdoor activities. The direct flight cuts travel time, avoiding stops in other cities.

WestJet’s expansion follows a trend of growing Canadian interest in Costa Rica. Visitor numbers from Canada have climbed in recent years, driven by direct flights and marketing efforts. This new route from Vancouver adds to that momentum.

Airport officials plan to track passenger loads and feedback to adjust as needed. For now, the weekly service offers a steady flow of arrivals, helping fill hotels and tours in the province. Travelers can book through WestJet’s site or agents. Fares vary by date, but early bookings often secure better rates.

This development comes as Costa Rica pushes for more international connections to aid recovery in tourism after global challenges. Guanacaste, with its mix of coast and inland spots, stands to gain from the added access.

Trending Now

Bukele and Elon Musk Bring Grok AI to El Salvador Public Schools

El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele and billionaire Elon Musk announced Thursday an “alliance” to use Grok, the artificial intelligence system of social network X,...
Read more

Costa Rica Joins U.S. Global Entry Program for Faster Travel

Costa Rica joined the United States' Global Entry program yesterday, opening a faster path for pre-approved travelers to enter the U.S. The move marks...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Third Caribbean Accessible Beach Debuts in Cahuita

Cahuita residents and visitors can now access Playa Negra more easily, as the community has installed new infrastructure made from recycled materials to support...
Read more

Costa Rica Joins El Salvador in New Security Pact Against Organized Crime

Presidents Nayib Bukele of El Salvador and Rodrigo Chaves of Costa Rica signed the Coatepeque Declaration security pact, forming the Escudo de las Américas...
Read more

Carlos Alcaraz Edges Joao Fonseca in Miami Exhibition

Carlos Alcaraz outlasted Joao Fonseca in a thrilling exhibition match at the Miami Invitational. The world number one from Spain claimed victory with a...
Read more

Costa Rica Leads Central America in Latest Quality of Life Rankings

Costa Rica has landed the top spot in Central America for quality of life, according to a new international index released this year. The...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

Tico Times Logo

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support