WestJet started its direct service from Vancouver to Costa Rica yesterday, landing with 153 passengers at Guanacaste Airport. This move broadens travel options between Canada’s west coast and Costa Rica’s northern Pacific area. The flight runs every Friday on a Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft. It touches down in Guanacaste at 9:21 a.m. and heads back at 10:30 a.m., continuing through April 24, 2026. Airport staff greeted arrivals with live music and small tokens to mark the occasion.

Mike Perkins, WestJet’s senior director of airport affairs, noted the airline’s focus on giving Canadians better access to Costa Rica. He said WestJet now provides the most direct links to Guanacaste from Canada, including routes from Toronto, Calgary, Montreal, Vancouver, and an upcoming one from Winnipeg.

Tourism Minister William Rodríguez pointed out how the connection builds ties between the two regions. Both share an interest in nature and real experiences, he explained. Rodríguez thanked WestJet for adding this link, which he believes will bring more visitors to Guanacaste and support local growth.

Cesar Jaramillo, who manages Guanacaste Airport, stressed the work behind attracting this route. He described it as a sign of trust in the area, making it the top entry point for Canadians heading to Costa Rica’s north Pacific. Jaramillo added that these flights help the economy and highlight Guanacaste as a spot for adventure and health-focused trips.

This service fits into WestJet’s larger winter plans, which aim to link more Canadians with sunny spots. Vancouver International Airport shared the excitement online, noting the easier reach to Costa Rica’s beaches and culture. Local businesses expect a rise in Canadian tourists during the dry season. Guanacaste draws people with its beaches, national parks, and outdoor activities. The direct flight cuts travel time, avoiding stops in other cities.

WestJet’s expansion follows a trend of growing Canadian interest in Costa Rica. Visitor numbers from Canada have climbed in recent years, driven by direct flights and marketing efforts. This new route from Vancouver adds to that momentum.

Airport officials plan to track passenger loads and feedback to adjust as needed. For now, the weekly service offers a steady flow of arrivals, helping fill hotels and tours in the province. Travelers can book through WestJet’s site or agents. Fares vary by date, but early bookings often secure better rates.

This development comes as Costa Rica pushes for more international connections to aid recovery in tourism after global challenges. Guanacaste, with its mix of coast and inland spots, stands to gain from the added access.