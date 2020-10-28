Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Coronavirus restrictions reduced driving deaths, International Transport Forum says

October 27, 2020
Costa Rica traffic jam

A traffic jam during rush hour on San José's Paseo Colón in 2014. (Ronald Reyes/The Tico Times)

The coronavirus crisis and lockdown measures limited road traffic and saved lives in early 2020, according to an annual report released Tuesday by the International Transport Forum (ITF).

“The number of road fatalities fell significantly during the first months of 2020. The main reason for this was lockdown imposed in many countries in response to the Covid-19 pandemic,” detailed the ITF, which operated within the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

“Strict containment measures aimed at reducing the spread of the virus resulted in a decrease in economic activity and in the movement of people and, therefore, in the number of road casualties.”

New Zealand recorded 80 fewer deaths in April 2020 than in April 2019, Italy 79 fewer, South Africa 78, Morocco 65, and France 56.

However, “the number of road deaths has not fallen in proportion to the decrease in traffic,” and “some countries contributing to this report registered increases in average speeds and in the severity of road crashes,” the ITF underlined.

Of the 29 countries analyzed, only Denmark, Sweden (which did not establish any confinement) and the Netherlands had experienced an increase in the number of deaths on the road compared to last year.

Even before the pandemic, most of the countries in the OECD’s international traffic database were already registering a decrease in the number of traffic deaths.

The three most dangerous countries in the OECD in 2018-19 — by number of accidents per 100,000 inhabitants — were South Africa, Costa Rica and Colombia.

According to the latest data, Costa Rica has a road traffic-related mortality rate of 15.7 (deaths per 100,000 inhabitants).

More than 1.3 million people die each year on the world’s roads, and tens of millions are seriously injured.

Related posts:

  1. Solving Costa Rica’s traffic and pollution problem
  2. Protests and road blockages continue Wednesday in Costa Rica
  3. President Alvarado, Eduardo Cruickshank again call Costa Ricans to dialogue

You may be interested

News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Wednesday
Costa Rica
1810 views
Costa Rica
1810 views

News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Wednesday

Alejandro Zúñiga - October 28, 2020

Happy Wednesday from The Tico Times! We hope you're reading this while drinking a delicious Costa Rican coffee and eating a…

Costa Rica allows reopening process for public parks and recreational facilities
Costa Rica
13 views
Costa Rica
13 views

Costa Rica allows reopening process for public parks and recreational facilities

Alejandro Zúñiga - October 27, 2020

Costa Rica will allow for the gradual reopening of public parks and certain recreational facilities, the Health Ministry and National…

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, October 27
Costa Rica
5937 views
Costa Rica
5937 views

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, October 27

Alejandro Zúñiga - October 27, 2020

Costa Rica announced 17 new coronavirus-related deaths over the last day for a total of 1,329, according to official data…

LATEST NEWS

Dollar exchange rate in Costa Rica
Costa Rica

News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Wednesday

 - Oct 28, 2020
La Sabana Metropolitan Park
Costa Rica

Costa Rica allows reopening process for public parks and recreational facilities

 - Oct 27, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on October 27, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, October 27

 - Oct 27, 2020
Costa Rican passport
Costa Rica

Clarifying the isolation requirement for Costa Rican citizens

 - Oct 27, 2020
La Sele

Costa Rica to face Qatar in November soccer friendly

 - Oct 27, 2020
Aerial view showing demonstrators supporting the reform of the Chilean constitution waiting for the referendum official results at Plaza Italia square in Santiago on October 25, 2020.
Chile

Chileans look to future after referendum to replace constitution

 - Oct 27, 2020