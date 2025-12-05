Costa Rican families planning trips to the United States, Canada, or Mexico in 2026 face higher costs as the mid-year school break overlaps with the FIFA World Cup. The tournament, hosted across North America, runs from June 11 to July 19, drawing millions of fans and pushing up prices for flights, hotels, and other services.

The Ministry of Public Education set the 2026 school calendar with classes starting February 23 and the mid-year recess from July 6 to 17. This two-week period falls squarely during the World Cup’s knockout stages and final matches, a time when demand peaks in host cities like Atlanta, Miami, Toronto, Vancouver, and Mexico City.

Many families here use the July break for vacations abroad, often heading north for shopping, family visits, or tourism. But with over 1.2 million international visitors expected for the games in the U.S. alone, competition for resources intensifies. Hotel rates in American host cities already show increases of up to 55 percent compared to the previous year during the same period. In Canada and Mexico, similar surges appear likely, with early bookings in those countries outpacing the U.S. due to easier access for some fans.

Air travel follows the same pattern. Routes from San José to major North American hubs will see fares rise as airlines respond to the influx. The World Cup’s scale—48 teams playing 104 matches—means packed airports and limited seats, especially around key dates like the July 19 final in New Jersey.

Travel agents here report growing concern among clients. Families who book early might secure better deals, but last-minute plans could add hundreds of dollars per person. The overlap affects not just leisure trips but also those tied to business or education, as the tournament disrupts normal summer patterns.

Mexico anticipates over five million tourists during the event, generating billions in revenue but straining infrastructure. Canada expects a similar lift, with Toronto and Vancouver preparing for record crowds. In the U.S., economists predict a rebound in international arrivals after a slow 2025, yet the high costs may deter some budget travelers.

For Costa Ricans, this means rethinking summer plans. Some may shift trips to June or August to avoid the peak, while others look at domestic options like beaches in Guanacaste or mountains in Monteverde. The government has not announced specific measures, but tourism officials suggest monitoring prices and using flexible booking policies.

The World Cup brings excitement, with potential for Ticos to attend matches if the national team qualifies. Yet the timing creates a clear challenge for everyday travelers. As preparations advance, families should track updates from airlines and hotels to manage expenses.