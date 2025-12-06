Desatur Cariari S.A., the company that operates the Hilton brand in Costa Rica, has opened the Homewood Suites by Hilton Cariari in Belén, Heredia. This marks the first all-suites hotel for the brand in Central and South America. The official opening happened last night, after an investment of over $30 million, or about ¢14.764 billion. Christian Doñas, the hotel’s commercial director, shared details on the project.

The nine-floor building holds 169 suites. Each suite comes with a kitchen stocked with appliances, utensils, and tech for longer stays. Doñas explained that the hotel targets guests who plan to stay a week or more. Its spot in Belén sits close to the Costa Rica Convention Center, where many visitors come for events. The setup meets that specific need.

Guests can choose between two room types: the studio and the studio suite. Both have a full kitchen and living area. The studio is one room, while the studio suite splits into two. Rates start at $180 to $192 per night for the studio and $200 for the studio suite. Rooms also feature a 50-inch TV and free laundry. The hotel provides a heated pool, barbecue grills, a gym, and a playground. The design draws from Costa Rican coffee traditions, with touches that nod to coffee and local art.

The hotel skips all-inclusive plans but includes a buffet breakfast in the rate. It serves dinner and will soon add a Japanese restaurant open to guests and locals alike. Every Wednesday, the hotel runs a social event. Four rooms suit people with visual or hearing needs, and pets can join in all areas.

Doñas explained the expansion: “Costa Rica has been a very positive venture for the Hilton brand. The country has ultra-luxury hotels, such as the Waldorf Astoria; we have focused-service hotels, such as Hampton (in Alajuela) and Hilton Garden Inn (Liberia). We also have full-service hotels, such as Hilton and DoubleTree, but we didn’t have long-stay hotels.” He continued, “The need to bring it in was something we had pending.”

Doñas expressed pride in bringing this new style to the region. This development boosts Heredia’s appeal for business travelers and event participants, given its access to San José and major attractions.