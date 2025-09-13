Waldorf Astoria Debuts in Costa Rica with Grand Opening in Punta Cacique

The Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica officially opened its doors in Punta Cacique, combining the brand’s iconic luxury with the Guanacaste identity and marking a new chapter for high-end tourism in the region.

It is the first Waldorf Astoria in Costa Rica and in all of Central America and Rubén Gabiño, General Manager of the property, emphasizes that the project was born with a clear vision: to fuse the iconic luxury of Waldorf Astoria with the essence of Costa Rica.

“We want our guests to experience the DNA of Costa Rica, to feel the hospitality of our people, and enjoy authentic experiences linked to nature and local culture,” said Gabiño.



The building, inspired by the geography of Punta Cacique, integrates contemporary architecture with materials and designs that respect the environment. Every space in the resort seeks to convey a sense of openness and connection to the sea and the forest, ensuring that luxury is not at odds with sustainability.

Gabiño said that the philosophy of the Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica is reflected in specific practices: the spa uses locally sourced products such as honey and coffee, the restaurants work with fresh ingredients from the region, and the hotel is committed to Costa Rican suppliers and clean energy.

“We don’t just want to generate tourism ; we also want to contribute to the well-being of the community and the environment,” said the hotel’s general manager.

Beyond its impressive infrastructure, the new Waldorf Astoria offers travelers a unique experience: personalized service, high-end cuisine, comprehensive wellness, and activities that allow guests to discover Guanacaste from its roots. In the words of its manager: “This is not just the opening of a hotel; it is an invitation to rediscover Costa Rica through the prism of sustainable and authentic luxury.”

With its arrival in Punta Cacique, Waldorf Astoria validates that Guanacaste is now one of the most attractive destinations, not only for luxury tourism but also for those seeking a genuine encounter with Costa Rican culture and nature.



The general manager mentioned that the opening of the Waldorf Astoria is already generating more than 360 direct jobs-most of them filled by Guanacaste talent and the hotel promises to be a catalyst for economic and social development, boosting links with local suppliers, from coffee and honey producers to artisans and tour guides.