Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Opens, Redefining Luxury Tourism

The Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique, a $200 million luxury resort, opened its doors on Tuesday, marking a milestone in Costa Rica’s rise as a global high-end tourism destination. Developed by Costa Rican firm Garnier & Garnier, managed by Hilton, and owned by Revolution, Cacique Investors, and Garnier & Garnier, the project anchors the Punta Cacique community and promises to drive economic growth in Guanacaste.

The 188-room resort, featuring 148 guest rooms and 40 suites, sits on a cliffside peninsula overlooking Playa Penca, 25 minutes from Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport. Its 41 Waldorf Astoria Residences, including luxurious 4- and 5-bedroom homes, offer private ownership with access to resort amenities. The project, nearly 20 years in the making, is designed to blend sustainable architecture with Costa Rica’s “Pura Vida” ethos, integrating native flora and fauna for an eco-conscious luxury experience.

“This resort represents a vision of tourism that respects, regenerates, and elevates,” said Ruben Gabino, general manager of Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique. “It provides a bespoke, locally crafted experience that guests can’t find anywhere else.”

Guests are welcomed at a reception with sweeping views of Playa Penca, leading to pathways connecting guest rooms and Poblado, a vibrant public area featuring dining venues and a signature Waldorf Astoria Clock. Multi-level pools, waterfalls, a Beach Lounge, and a Sunset Rooftop enhance the resort’s coastal charm. Amenities include a 17,000-square-foot cenote-inspired spa with 11 treatment rooms, saunas, steam rooms, and a jacuzzi, using local ingredients like volcanic clay and cacao. A state-of-the-art fitness center, kids and teens clubs, and 10,000 square feet of meeting space cater to diverse travelers.

The resort’s six dining experiences emphasize local flavors: La Finca, the signature restaurant, showcases Pacific seafood and beef; Tico-Tica offers all-day dining with an open kitchen; Peacock Alley Bar serves cocktails and small plates; Buena Nota Bakery & Coffee Shop provides coffee and pastries; Copo y Cono Ice Cream Shop features local ice cream flavors; and Vida Pool & Grill delivers Latin-inspired dishes.

The Waldorf Astoria’s arrival positions Guanacaste as an epicenter of exclusive experiences, with an estimated 800 potential new jobs and a multiplier effect on economic development. Guests can explore curated experiences, from private coffee farm tours to volcanic hot spring visits and Pacific water sports, immersing them in Costa Rica’s rich heritage. Hilton Honors members can earn points during their stay, enhancing the resort’s appeal.

“This property marks the debut of Waldorf Astoria in Costa Rica and offers an unparalleled level of luxury,” said Danny Hughes, president of Hilton Americas. The resort competes with global tourism markets, joining elite properties like the Four Seasons and the upcoming Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, in elevating Guanacaste’s luxury scene.