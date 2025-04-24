Costa Rica to Host ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 10

Costa Rica will serve as the filming location for the tenth season of ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise, with production scheduled to start this summer. The U.S. reality dating show, known for its rose ceremonies and romantic storylines, is moving from its previous location in Sayulita, Mexico, to Costa Rica, marking a new chapter for the series and highlighting the country’s appeal as a destination for film and television projects.

ABC announced the decision this month choosing Costa Rica over Mexico’s Playa Escondida Resort, where the show was filmed for nine seasons. In Mexico, contestants often noted issues like heat and lack of air conditioning. “Costa Rica offers a fresh setting,” said host Jesse Palmer in an Us Weekly interview. “You have beaches and jungles, which adds a new dynamic.” The specific filming site has not been confirmed, but a resort in Guanacaste or the Nicoya Peninsula is likely, given their beachfront locations and amenities. According to Reality Steve, filming is set to begin the week of April 28, with contestants arriving soon.

Bachelor in Paradise features contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette seeking new relationships. This season introduces a change by including participants from The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette, the franchise’s senior-focused series, alongside younger alums. “We’re bringing Golden contestants to the beach with Bachelor and Bachelorette favorites,” Palmer said during The Bachelor Season 29’s After the Final Rose event, hinting at a mix of ages and experiences.

The announced cast includes Golden Bachelor runner-up Leslie Fhima, Golden Bachelorette alum Gary Levingston, Bachelorette Season 21 contestants Jonathan Johnson and Hakeem Moulton, and Bachelor Season 29’s Zoe McGrady. “I’m excited to reconnect with friends and maybe find love,” Fhima said on air. More contestants will likely be revealed before the premiere.

Jesse Palmer returns as host, with Wells Adams back as bartender. Season 15 Bachelorette star Hannah Brown will join to manage the new Champagne Lounge, a feature added to the show’s cocktail hours and rose ceremonies.

Local Benefits

The production welcomes new showrunner Scott Teti, previously involved with Claim to Fame and Summer House. His leadership, combined with the location change, aims to refresh the show after its 2024 break. Costa Rica has prior experience with the franchise, having hosted The Golden Bachelor’s final rose ceremony in 2023. The country’s beaches, forests, and infrastructure make it a practical choice for filming.

The project is expected to support Costa Rica’s economy, particularly in tourism and hospitality. Local businesses, including hotels and service providers, will benefit from the cast and crew’s presence over several weeks. The show’s global audience, which reaches millions, will also promote Costa Rica as a travel destination. The Costa Rican Tourism Board (ICT) sees the production as an opportunity. “Filming here showcases our country’s appeal,” an ICT spokesperson said. “We’re pleased to host the team and share our hospitality.”

Good Opportunity for Costa Rica?

Costa Rica’s choice as the filming location shows its growing role in the entertainment industry. The ICT has promoted the country as a filming destination, noting its landscapes and accessibility. The exposure from Bachelor in Paradise is expected to draw attention to Costa Rica’s once again, improving tourism number which have been down so far this year and reinforcing its reputation as an ideal filming location.

