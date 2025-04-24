No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeNewsCosta Rica Declares Red Alert for Poás Volcano Amid Increased Eruptions

Costa Rica Declares Red Alert for Poás Volcano Amid Increased Eruptions

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Costa Rica's Poas Volcano
Image: OVISCORI

The Costa Rican National Emergency Commission (CNE) declared a red alert for Poás Volcano National Park, after reporting a sustained uptick in eruptive activity. Authorities noted that this week’s eruptions produced ash columns surpassing 4,000 m in height, with some plumes reaching up to 4,500 m above the crater rim—the most intense explosions of the current volcanic eruptions.

Following recommendations from its Technical Advisory Committee—comprising Ovsicori-UNA, RSN-UCR, UNA’s Atmospheric Chemistry Laboratory, and SINAC—the CNE simultaneously raised alert levels in adjacent areas. Grecia and Sarchí moved to orange, while Río Cuarto, Zarcero, Naranjo, Poás, and Alajuela were placed under yellow alert due to broader ash and gas dispersion as well as elevated lahar risk.

Experts point out that on both April 21 and April 23, Poás produced especially energetic eruptions, with gas-and-ash columns climbing as high as 4,500 m above the crater—a dramatic escalation compared with early-April activity when columns averaged 1,500 m. The volcano remains at Alert Level 3 on the four-level national scale, and its Aviation Color Code stays at Orange, indicating continued hazardous airborne ash for aviation

Under red alert, entry to Poás Volcano National Park is strictly prohibited. Authorities warn of extreme hazards: ballistic blocks, high-concentration gas emissions, and rapid ash accumulation that can collapse structures and overwhelm emergency responders. SINAC has closed all park access roads and facilities indefinitely, urging tourists and park staff to heed the ban.

In the orange-alert areas—especially the Toro Amarillo district of Sarchí—officials highlight the threat of lahars. Heavy rainfall atop the volcano could add large volumes of ash and debris down the Desagüe, Anono, Gorrión, and Agrio rivers, endangering riverside communities. Residents are told not to approach or drink from these waterways until conditions stabilize.

For areas under yellow alert, residents and tourists alike should expect intermittent ashfall and volatile gas concentrations as wind patterns shift. The CNE recommends that everyone—particularly those with asthma or other respiratory conditions—wear masks (ideally N95-grade), seal doors and windows with damp cloths, and limit time outdoors. Local health clinics have been advised to prepare for increased patient visits related to ash inhalation and irritation.

Historical context underscores the economic stakes for Costa Rica tourism in this area: during a 2017 eruptive phase, Poás remained closed for over a year, hurting nearby communities of important tourism revenue and causing millions in local losses. Many businesses and lodges around Alajuela Province depend heavily on steady visitors to the volcano. Let’s hope this eruption phase ends quickly and that everyone stays safe.

Popular Articles

Costa Rica Among Latin America’s Worst Hit by Plastic Bottle Pollution

Costa Rica ranks among Latin America’s most affected countries for plastic bottle pollution on its beaches, according to a new study by Chile’s Universidad...
Read more

Bérénice Béjo Stars in “Mexico 86” as a Revolutionary Guatemalan Mother

“Mother can also fight, rifle in hand, when democracy is in danger,” declares French actress Bérénice Béjo, who plays a Guatemalan activist in “Mexico...
Read more

VIDEO: Poás Volcano Erupts with 3.5 km Ash Plume, OVSICORI Reports

This morning at approximately 5:15 a.m., Poás Volcano erupted yet again, producing a significant ash plume that soared 3.5 kilometers above the crater, according...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Tours
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait

Latest Articles

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support