VIDEO: Poás Volcano Erupts with 3.5 km Ash Plume, OVSICORI Reports

This morning at approximately 5:15 a.m., Poás Volcano erupted yet again, producing a significant ash plume that soared 3.5 kilometers above the crater, according to the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (OVSICORI-UNA). This event, marked by a powerful explosion and a “strong rumble” reported by local residents, underscores the volcano’s ongoing eruptive phase, which has intensified since late 2024. The eruption was visible from multiple vantage points across the Central Valley, prompting heightened monitoring and safety advisories from authorities.

OVSICORI reported that the ash column, accompanied by toxic gas emissions, dispersed westward, potentially affecting communities such as Alajuela, Grecia, and Poás. The observatory’s volcanologists, including Geoffroy Avard, noted that the eruption aligns with Poás’ recent pattern of near-continuous ash emissions, driven by the acidic crater lake, Laguna Caliente. Seismic activity and sulfur dioxide emissions, exceeding 600 tons per day in recent weeks, indicate sustained volcanic unrest. The eruption follows a series of explosive events, including a major eruption just a couple of days ago, with a 4,000-meter ash plume, highlighting the volcano’s unpredictable behavior.

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) maintains a Green Alert for surrounding areas, while Poás Volcano National Park remains closed indefinitely, as confirmed by the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC). OVSICORI has urged residents to avoid restricted areas due to risks from toxic gases and unstable terrain. The U.S. Embassy in San José reiterated travel advisories, recommending caution until conditions stabilize. As OVSICORI continues daily monitoring via on-site and satellite-based observations, authorities emphasize reliance on official updates to ensure public safety amid Poás’ escalating activity.