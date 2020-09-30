Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, September 30

September 30, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on September 30, 2020

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on September 30, 2020. (Tico Times graph.)

Costa Rica announced 24 new coronavirus-related deaths over the last day for a total of 904, according to official data released Wednesday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Five-hundred and seventy-four people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19; 222 are in intensive care. Both represent decreases compared to Tuesday.

The Health Ministry confirmed 1,156 new cases, of which 902 were identified via a lab test, for a total of 75,760.

A total of 37,841 people have been cleared as recovered, an increase of more than 7,000 compared to Tuesday. The Health Ministry said the record jump is due to compiling data from regional health authorities.

Costa Rica has 37,015 known active cases.

The data indicate Costa Rica has 17.7 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people. The country is averaging 15.6 deaths each day in September (468 total), including double-digit deaths for 18 straight days.

Costa Rica has 359 intensive-care beds and 986 beds for less-complex coronavirus hospitalizations. This means 62% of Costa Rica’s ICU beds are currently occupied.

Costa Rica’s outbreak in a global context

Costa Rica has the ninth-most new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to data compiled by The New York Times. Only Israel, Andorra, Aruba, Bahrain, Montenegro, Argentina, Spain and Sint Maartin have more new cases per 100,000 residents over the last week.

About 1.2% of people who tested positive for the coronavirus in Costa Rica have died. The 904 deaths comprise 290 adults and 614 elderly adults.

The below graph shows Costa Rica’s test-positivity rate (the fraction of tests that come back positive) as of Saturday, September 26. The Tico Times calculates daily positivity using Health Ministry data as follows:

(People testing positive) ÷ (People testing positive + people testing negative)

The World Health Organization recommends testing enough to keep the positivity rate under 5%; Costa Rica’s high test-positivity rate suggests it’s missing milder or asymptomatic cases, allowing the coronavirus to continue to spread.

We’ll update this weekly.

Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity through September 26, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity through September 26, 2020. Tico Times graph.

The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.

No related posts.

You may be interested

Some 34 million jobs lost in Latin America due to pandemic
Business
3339 views
Business
3339 views

Some 34 million jobs lost in Latin America due to pandemic

Carlos MANDUJANO / AFP - September 30, 2020

The two aspirers for the presidency of Costa Rica, the evangelical preacher Fabricio Alvarado and the former minister Carlos Alvarado, reach the closing of the electoral campaign for April 1st with a technical draw, according to a poll disclosed this Friday.

CureVac launches second stage of vaccine clinical trials in Peru and Panama
News
21360 views
News
21360 views

CureVac launches second stage of vaccine clinical trials in Peru and Panama

AFP - September 30, 2020

The German pharmaceutical company CureVac announced that it has started Phase 2 clinical trials of its experimental vaccine against Covid-19,…

Costa Rica mired in difficult internal negotiations regarding agreement with IMF
Costa Rica
903 views
Costa Rica
903 views

Costa Rica mired in difficult internal negotiations regarding agreement with IMF

Marco SIBAJA / AFP - September 30, 2020

Costa Rica is immersed in difficult internal negotiations as it seeks an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to…

LATEST NEWS

People take part in a protest in rejection of austerity policies in Costa Rica
Business

Some 34 million jobs lost in Latin America due to pandemic

 - Sep 30, 2020
A child receives an injection. Photo for illustrative purposes.
News

CureVac launches second stage of vaccine clinical trials in Peru and Panama

 - Sep 30, 2020
International Monetary Fund logo
Costa Rica

Costa Rica mired in difficult internal negotiations regarding agreement with IMF

 - Sep 30, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on September 29, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, September 29

 - Sep 29, 2020
Central Market disinfected
Costa Rica

Costa Rica says coronavirus measures continue in October

 - Sep 29, 2020
Water cannons welcome a flight to Liberia, Guanacaste, Costa Rica on September 5, 2020.
Costa Rica

These are the requirements to enter Costa Rica as a tourist

 - Sep 29, 2020